Watch now: Sy Chatman, Illinois State look to bounce back on road against Chicago State

CHICAGO — Sy Chatman's strong start to the season got him a lot of attention and notice, especially on opponents' scouting reports.

Now the Illinois State junior forward needs to make the next adjustment.

Chatman tries to bounce back from his worst game of the season when ISU (4-5) travels to face Chicago State (3-5) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Emil and Patricia Jones Convocation Center.

"The last couple games teams started digging more," said Chatman, with guards coming down to help guard him in the post. "Especially in the Jackson State game they sent someone from the baseline. Those are things I hadn't seen in games before. Just things like that make the game a tad harder."

Chatman was held to season lows of six points and three rebounds during a 61-55 home loss to Jackson State last Saturday.

The Redbirds took final examinations and had to wait a whole week to try and redeem themselves after their most disappointing loss of the season.

Chatman wasn't alone in his offensive struggles against Jackson State. The Redbirds shot 24% from the field, including 1 of 13 outside the arc, in the second half.

However, Chatman only took four shots in 23 minutes. His fewest shots in any previous game was eight.

"We've got to get the ball inside more, but Sy also has to come and play with the right mindset. It was a combination of the two," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "We've talked about it, and Sy completely sees and accepts that. It's not blaming or being negative of Sy. He's such an important part of our team he has to have the right mindset every game. He got frustrated."

Chatman only played 11 games in the two previous seasons. He transferred from UMass last year and expected to redshirt with the Redbirds.

But then Keith Fisher III opted out and, with the NCAA basically giving everyone a free year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chatman's status changed.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound native of Minneapolis played in five games off the bench for the Redbirds before he decided to opt out.

"Coming here was hard, it being a COVID year and me having the mindset I was going to redshirt," said Chatman. "We had a senior (Fisher) leaving, and that shook things up a little bit. I wasn't in the right head space and my body wasn't in shape to play, and I wasn't ready. That's what happened."

Chatman said numerous talks with Muller, family and teammates got him ready for this season. He exploded in the second game with career highs of 29 points and 13 rebounds in a double-overtime loss at Eastern Michigan, one of his three double-doubles.

"I feel the past couple games I've been struggling to get in the flow offensively," said Chatman, who averages 15.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. "With the scouting reports and things coming out, people are guarding us differently. That has a little bit to do with it. I have to work on changing my game and work through those scouting reports."

Muller is confident Chatman can do that and believes the four-week break off classes is important for the whole team.

"Over Christmas break there's a chance for a lot of guys to improve a lot. You can actually put a little bit of weight on over Christmas break," said Muller. "We don't plan on practicing twice (a day), but we can practice and come back later and get shots up and skill work in. Guys can really get confidence offensively in that time."

This will be ISU's first trip to Chicago State since 1942 and the second year of a four-year deal with the Cougars, with both teams hosting two games each.

Muller wants his team to play a game in Chicago as often as possible — and this was even before Loyola decided to leave the Missouri Valley Conference after this season — and said he couldn't find any other takers.

Chicago State, which was picked to finish last in the 13-team Western Athletic Conference, is under first-year head coach Gerald Gillion. The Cougars aren't a run-and-gun outfit anymore as evidenced by their 59-49 victory last Saturday against Tennessee State.

This might be the smallest team ISU will face this season. Chicago State, which is 3-0 at home and 0-5 on the road, averages 61 points per game while shooting 38.1% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range.

With home games to follow against Division II Quincy, Ball State and Texas-San Antonio before heading home for Christmas, Chatman and his teammates know this four-game stretch in 11 days is important.

"We definitely have to put that game (against Jackson State) behind us, and we're looking forward to this game stretch before Christmas and hopefully all wins," he said.

