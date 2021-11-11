Watch now: Sy Chatman hopes to build up endurance as Illinois State goes on first road trip

When you've only played 11 games in the last two years, going 23 minutes takes a lot out of you.

But as the Illinois State junior forward gets used to being on the basketball court more and more during games and builds up his stamina, Redbird head coach Dan Muller believes Chatman's game could really take off.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Chatman contributed nine points and 10 rebounds in ISU's 68-63 against North Carolina Wilmington. Chatman and the Redbirds face their first road test at 5 p.m. (CT) Friday against Eastern Michigan at the EMU Convocation Center in Ypsilanti, Mich.

"It feels great to be back. I haven't really played (much) in two years," said Chatman, who transferred from UMass before last season then opted out after five games with ISU. "What spurred my resurgence has been my teammates and coaches and family, everyone just pushing me and me staying on the right track."

Chatman, who is usually at the 5 (center) spot, made 3 of 8 field goal attempts and 3 of 6 at the line. He also had one of ISU's 10 blocks.

If not for a couple missed point-blank shots early, Chatman would have posted his first double-double.

"I'm really happy with Sy and how he played," said Muller. "He didn't play really well but he was good, which tells you how good I think he can be. He missed shots he's going to make. He rebounded well and was good defensively for the most part."

The 10 boards were Chatman's career high. He also played in 29 games as a UMass freshman in the 2018-19 season.

"All week in practice my coaches were stressing two hands on every rebound," said Chatman. "I just took that with me into the game and it worked out for me."

The Redbirds will try to work out of slow starts which have plagued them in a scrimmage at UIC as well as an exhibition game against Division II Davenport (Mich.) and the season opener.

UNCW led 27-12 late in the first half before ISU finally got its offense untracked.

"At some point we're going to start settling in and playing better sooner," said Muller. "I told the team Wednesday you can't dig yourself a big hole on the road ... I'm not worried about playing on the road. I would be as concerned about our nerves if we were playing at home as playing on the road."

Muller is hoping for a fast start against Eastern Michigan, which is playing its home opener after the Eagles put a scare into Indiana before losing, 68-62, at Bloomington.

"The part where our team settles in and starts believing and trusting who they are, on game day and not just in practice, that's when you'll see what I think is a pretty good darn team," said Muller.

Eastern Michigan's first-year coach is Stan Heath, who has previous stints at Kent State, Arkansas and South Florida. Heath, who played at Eastern Michigan, has brought in five transfers and three true freshmen.

The Eagles were picked to finish 11th in the 12-team Mid-American Conference.

Noah Farrakhan, a 6-2 redshirt freshman guard who transferred from East Carolina, paced the Eagles with 18 points at Indiana. Junior guard Bryce McBride, the leading returning scorer from last season with a 13.7 average, came off the bench against the Hoosiers to add 12 points.

"In some ways they're a little similar to Wilmington as far as guards who can drive, shoot, score," said Muller. "Eastern Michigan's guards look to be a little more dynamic as far as driving and shooting."

The most dynamic guard on the court Friday figures to be Antonio Reeves. The Redbirds' 6-6 junior scored a career-high 29 points against UNCW after putting up 34 in the exhibition against Davenport.

"Antonio has a clear message from his head coach — be aggressive at all times and attack anyway you want at any time you want because I trust him," said Muller.

ISU sophomore wing Emon Washington is questionable after turning his ankle late against UNCW.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

