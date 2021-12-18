Watch now: Strong showing lifts Illinois State past Ball State

NORMAL — After a hard fall, Josiah Strong left the Redbird Arena floor at the 12:26 mark of the first half Saturday looking a bit shaken.

Strong would return and it wasn’t long before it was Ball State’s turn to feel a bit woozy.

The Illinois State senior guard tossed in two late first-half 3-pointers and capped a tremendous Redbird second-half surge with 11 straight points as ISU steamrolled Ball State, 85-64, before a crowd of 2,704.

“We had a great day. Ball State had a tough day,” said ISU coach Dan Muller. “I loved how our team played from tip to the end. We showed great maturity. We know we’re getting better.”

Clearly the better red bird this day, the Redbirds improved to 7-5, ISU’s best 12-game record since 2018-19.

ISU shot out to a 15-2 lead in the first six minutes but bogged down a bit as the Cardinals (4-6) pecked their way back within 27-22 on two Basheer Jihad free throws 4:06 before halftime.

After being examined by athletic trainer John Munn, Strong pushed the Redbird advantage to 37-26 on a 3-pointer with 28 seconds showing.

“It was a little bit my head, my back, my elbow, a little bit of everything,” Strong said of his fall. “I was happy it kind of spread out and wasn’t just my head. He (Munn) did a look over and made sure I knew what day it was and put me back out there. I definitely felt OK.”

A mini 8-2 Ball State surge capped by a Payton Sparks dunk and three-point play brought the visitors within 42-37 early in the second half.

“Two or three possessions we got sloppy, but I liked our look coming out (of halftime),” said Muller. “I wasn’t concerned. I could tell by the look on our guys’ faces.”

Muller’s assessment would soon by proven correct.

A Howard Fleming Jr. 3-pointer and an Antonio Reeves 16-foot jumper ignited a 12-0 ISU streak that also featured steals and breakaway dunks from Reeves and Strong.

“It was having the energy and coming out and handling business basically,” said Reeves, who finished with 17 points. “Our defense definitely got stronger.”

A Liam McChesney rebound bucket handed ISU a 63-40 lead before Strong applied the icing to a spectacular 32-7 streak with a trio of 3-pointers and a fast break layup that bolstered the Redbird bulge to 74-44.

“My teammates did a great job finding me. Especially in transition they were looking for me,” Strong said. “I got to my spots and they went in. We tell each other to be aggressive, and that’s kind of what happened today.”

Muller knew in short order Strong would be able to return after his first-half tumble.

“I’m not surprised because Jo is a tough kid,” said Muller. “Certainly he played a heckuva game. He’s shot the ball really well recently and he’s guarding. Even on the pass he got hurt, it was an assist.”

Strong finished with a game-high 23 points on 8 of 10 shooting from the field and 6 of 7 accuracy beyond the arc. The Redbirds drilled 12 of 25 from 3-point range for the fourth time this season ISU has hit at least 12 treys.

Ball State, which beat the Redbirds by 16 points last December in Muncie, Ind., shot 39 percent from the floor. Tyler Cochran was the lone Cardinal in double figures with 14 points off the bench.

Sy Chatman chipped in 10 points for ISU, Kendall Lewis totaled nine points and nine rebounds and McChesney’s seven points were a season high.

The Redbirds stay home for a 2 p.m. matchup with Texas-San Antonio on Tuesday.

