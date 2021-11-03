Watch now: Strong, Illinois State glad to welcome fans back for exhibition game

NORMAL — Playing against someone else isn't the only thing Josiah Strong and his Illinois State basketball teammates are happy about after battling each other in practice for more than a month.

Seeing fans at Redbird Arena — after last season's COVID-19 interrupted campaign was played mostly with empty seats — is definitely a sight Strong is eager to soak in.

"My freshman year at Navy we played in front of some fans, but that's the only experience I have Division I playing in front of fans," said the Redbird senior guard. "I haven't seen Redbird Nation as far as the fans. I know they love us and love their basketball, but I'm excited to see it for myself. I can't wait."

The first chance comes at 7 p.m. Thursday at Redbird Arena. ISU plays its only exhibition against Division II Davenport (Mich.) before opening the regular season at home against North Carolina-Wilmington on Tuesday.

ISU has a mixture of returners and newcomers it hopes will be the formula to turn around its fortunes after going 7-18 last season and finishing last in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Redbird head coach Dan Muller was worried two weeks ago how his team would handle the "dog days" of preseason practice coming up. His worst fears were realized.

"We dipped. We had a stretch where our practices were not to the level they needed to be," said Muller. "They picked up last week a little bit. We didn't handle it as well as I hoped. But every day and every week is a learning experience. Hopefully we learned we can't take days off if we want to be the team we want to be."

ISU played a closed scrimmage against UIC on Saturday in Chicago. Muller couldn't talk about specifics per NCAA rules, but could give his general view.

"We played that day more like how we practiced in the bad week and week- and-a-half instead of the three days leading up," he said. "It was a great day and experience for us because I think there's a little more buy-in to what we need to do to have a chance to be good."

Strong believes there is more of that buy-in on the defensive end.

"Defensively we've made huge strides," he said. "Building our defense and having a defensive identity is something we've grown the past couple weeks."

Muller wouldn't go quite that far.

"We've picked it back up recently, but still don't have the right habits to be good defensively," he said. "A few guys need to buy into how hard you need to play to be really good, especially in this league and especially this year once we get there (to MVC action)."

Junior guard Antonio Reeves (12.4 points per game) and Strong (11.5 ppg) are ISU's returning leading scorers from last season. Big things are expected from two transfers — point guard Mark Freeman (Tennessee State) and forward Kendall Lewis (Appalachian State) — while sophomore guards Howard Fleming Jr. and Emon Washington got plenty of playing time with ISU last year.

The biggest question mark is inside at the center spot where senior Sy Chatman and junior college transfer Ryan Schmitt are among the options along with juniors Abdou Ndiaye and Alex Kotov and sophomore Alston Andrews.

Muller has tried to get all his scholarship players on the court during previous exhibitions. That might not be the case against Davenport.

"We have a lot of guys who need game experience and rhythm," he said. "Three did not really play at all last semester — Sy, Kendall and Liam (McChesney, transfer from Utah State), and Ryan has never played DI. The rest of the guys have new roles and need to play together. We'll play more guys than we play next Tuesday, but it's no guarantee all 13 get in."

Final game added

ISU finalized its schedule by adding Division II Quincy on Dec. 14 at Redbird Arena.

This is the first time in Muller's 10 years the Redbirds have two non-Division I teams on their schedule. ISU also entertains Purdue Northwest on Nov. 27.

"We tried for three months to get a game there," said Muller. "We had to get a home game with our schedule and what we needed with our team. We already have enough road and neutral site games."

Six other MVC teams — Bradley, Southern Illinois, Valparaiso, Indiana State, Drake and Northern Iowa — also have a pair of non-Division I teams on their schedules.

"Scheduling is harder than ever this year because of travel and budgets, and how much we're offering compared to the past and how much other teams want to travel because of Covid," said Muller.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.