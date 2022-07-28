Watch now: St. Joseph-Ogden basketball standout Ty Pence commits to Illinois State

NORMAL — Ty Pence is very familiar with Illinois State and the campus. His sister, Kenzie, was on the Redbird softball team and his father, Todd, attended the school. His cousin, Courtney Pence, played volleyball at ISU.

When Ryan Pedon took over as the Redbirds' head basketball coach in March, the St. Joseph-Ogden High School standout became a high priority to continue his family's ISU history.

That will be happening in the 2023-24 season. Pence, a 6-foot-6, 200-pound rising senior guard who was the leading vote-getter on last season's Class 2A Associated Press All-State Team, announced Thursday he has committed to the Redbirds. He will sign a national letter of intent in November.

"I had a really good relationship with the coaching staff, and I've become good friends with the recruits they've already brought in as well," said Pence. "It's close to home and I truly believe in what Coach Pedon and the staff have going on moving forward. I was excited to be part of this new era of ISU basketball."

Pence becomes the third high school player in the Redbirds' Class of 2023. Earlier this summer, 5-11 point guard John Kinziger of De Pere (Wis.) High School and 6-9 forward Chase Walker of St. Charles Preparatory School in Columbus, Ohio, committed to ISU.

"My family has been talking about it the past month and thought it was the best fit, and we were ready to get it over with," said Pence.

Pence selected the Redbirds over Belmont, a new rival of ISU in the Missouri Valley Conference, and Wake Forest. Pence earlier had offers from a host of high-major schools, including Illinois, DePaul and Iowa State.

"The recruiting process is really a business," said Pence, who averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season with St. Joseph-Ogden. "With the bigger schools, they've gotten commits already or people in my position in the transfer portal. That kind of hurts high school players. I was really looking for the place where I would best fit in and have an opportunity to play, and I thought that was ISU."

Pence has played AAU for Midwest Prospect Academy, which is based in Peoria and the Quad Cities. He was on the MidPro 17-under squad this summer — along with Iowa recruits Brock Harding and Owen Freeman of Moline and Ethan Kizer of Metamora, who holds an ISU offer — that went 36-5 and ended by capturing the NY2LA Basketball Association championship.

MidPro coach Gavin Sullivan said Illinois State is "getting a real versatile guy" in Pence.

"He's a high-major kid with a bunch of high-major offers. The portal and COVID and all the fun changes have made everyone do a whirlwind," said Sullivan. "Since Pedon took over he's done a real good job making this area a priority. I know they hit Ty really, really hard in the recruitment, and it paid off in the end."

Pedon can't talk about recruits until they sign. Assistant Rob Judson was the lead ISU recruiter on Pence.

"Ty is a really versatile big guard who has a ton of athleticism. He grew up with the ball in his hands," said Sullivan. "He's comfortable handling it and he's comfortable shooting it. He's going to make a lot of highlight plays at Redbird Arena, for sure."

Pedon said at his introductory news conference he wanted to find players within a 200-mile radius of the ISU campus.

Pence comes from about 50 miles, which will make for a relatively short drive for his parents, Kendra and Todd.

"Ever since he (Pedon) got to ISU, he recruited me right away as a player who could play defense, score the ball, be a playmaker on the floor and do everything possible," said Pence.

"Family is really important to me and being able to continue my basketball career with them being able to attend everything was really important to me."

Pence figures to be a regular at Marian Kneer Stadium in the spring, too. His girlfriend, Ella Boyer of Tuscola, has committed to ISU's softball team.

There are several things Pence plans to work on before coming to ISU next summer.

"Obviously the college level is a whole new level with physicality and athletic ability," he said. "I've really been trying to get stronger and keep my body in shape. I'm trying to keep my shot consistent and keep improving on that, and keep my handle tight and improving in every aspect of the game I can."

Sullivan is confident Pence can make an immediate impact for the Redbirds, who need a wing player with Brigham Young transfer Seneca Knight graduating after the 2022-23 season.

"There's going to be an adjustment just like there is for anyone going from high school to college," said Sullivan. "And him coming from a smaller high school, the jump is a little bigger. But he plays at such a high level in the summer I don't think he's going to be shocked by what he sees there. It will just take a little time to adjust to the speed and physicality of it."