Watch now: Spack sets record as Illinois State survives Eastern Illinois

CHARLESTON — Pha'leak Brown's 3-yard touchdown run with 1:54 remaining lifted the Illinois State football team to a 31-24 nonconference victory over Eastern Illinois on Saturday as ISU coach Brock Spack reached a career milestone.

The win was No. 87 in 13 seasons as ISU for Spack, who set the school record for coaching victories.

"It's a great honor to be head football coach here. I love it here and my family has loved it here," Spack said. "You don't do this by yourself. Tip of the cap to the players who have been here, and I've got a great staff."

ISU moved to 2-1 and survived two blocked kicks and the first quarter loss of quarterback Bryce Jefferson to a shoulder injury.

The hard-charging running of Cole Mueller set up Brown's touchdown that snapped a 24-24 tie.

After the Redbird defense held, a 32-yard Aidan Bresnahan field goal try was blocked and the Panthers (0-4) had one last chance. But four straight incompletions sewed up the ISU triumph.

ISU assumed a 17-7 advantage early in the second half on a 95-yard Jarrell Jackson interception return.

Eastern clawed back for a tie on a 44-yard Stone Galloway field goal and a 7-yard runback of a blocked punt by DeArious Smith.

Redbird second string quarterback Jackson Waring tightroped the left sideline for a 7-yard touchdown with 5:21 left in the third quarter. But the Panthers struck back with a 2-yard surge from Harrison Bey-Buie after taking a direct snap.

Eastern capitalized on a Waring lost fumble to pull within 10-7 entering halftime.

The Panthers' Jason Johnson fell on Waring's unforced fumble at the ISU 33. Seven plays later, quarterback Otto Kuhns found Robbie Lofton in the back of the end zone for 5-yard touchdown.

The Redbirds seized a 7-0 lead on its opening possession, a 12-play, 75-yard procession. Nigel White covered the final 15 yards with a run to the left.

ISU, however, lost Jefferson during the drive. Jefferson initially took his pads off, has his shoulder wrapped and attempted to throw on the sideline.

Jefferson then removed his pads again in favor of a T-shirt.

The Redbirds led 10-0 when Bresnahan booted a 33-yard field goal at the 13:39 mark of the second quarter.

ISU turned away another Eastern scoring chance when Jackson's crunching hit on fourth-and-2 from the 12 sent the helmet of the Panthers' receiver into the air.

The Redbirds also lost outside linebacker Brandon Simon to a second-quarter injury. Simon was helped off the field, not putting pressure on the ankle.

