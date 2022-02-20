Watch now: Southern Illinois posts commanding win over Illinois State

NORMAL — First place was on the line in the Missouri Valley Conference on Sunday at Redbird Arena.

The Illinois State women’s basketball team tripped over it.

The Redbirds stumbled to a season-low 15 first-half points and were manhandled by Southern Illinois 65-49 before a crowd of 1,039.

Picked eighth in the MVC preseason poll, Southern strengthened its hold on first place by improving to 12-2 in league play and 17-7 overall. ISU dropped to third in the Valley at 11-4, also behind Missouri State (11-3).

The Redbirds (15-11 overall) have been held under 50 points twice this season, both times by Southern.

“You’ve got to give credit to Southern. What they’re doing this year is something really special. Those kids are playing so hard,” said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie, who grabbed the courtside microphone to apologize to the Redbird fans after the game.

“I also think you could have given me a thousand scenarios of how today was going to go, and I don’t think I could have seen this one coming. I thought we had a really good day of prep and I loved our mindset, but we came out really flat.”

The Redbirds were outrebounded 32-22. And with Southern guard Quierra Love harassing ISU’s ballhandlers, ISU managed just four assists.

When asked if her team was playing soft, Gillespie quickly replied, “Yes. I’m not trying to hurt feelings, but my job is to tell our players the truth. First and foremost I have to tell myself the truth and look myself in the mirror. And this is on me. I thought we were ready. I’ve got to find a way to be better and get us ready.”

Southern bolted out to a 12-4 lead on a Caitlin Link 3-pointer. After the Salukis grabbed two straight offensive rebounds before a media timeout, Gillespie charged nearly to the lane to express her displeasure to her squad.

ISU trailed 21-9 after one quarter and it could have been worse. While holding for the final shot, the Redbirds lost the ball and a halfcourt 3-pointer from Link was ruled after the buzzer.

The ISU deficit grew to 50-27 before the Redbirds scored the final eight points of the third quarter on two Mary Crompton 3-pointers and a Kate Bullman driving bucket. The Redbirds crept as close as 12 over the final 10 minutes.

“We need to be ready to go from the start. We’ve had a couple slow starts in a row,” Crompton said. “Then at practice no excuses, just put in the work every single day. We all need to toughen up a lot.”

The two frontrunners for MVC Player of the Year honors led their teams. Southern’s Abby Brockmeyer registered 20 points and 12 rebounds, while ISU’s JuJu Redmond scored 21.

“Urgency,” Redmond said of ISU’s most glaring problem on Sunday. “The second half we turned it around, but we got off to a slow start.”

The Redbirds shot 25 percent from the field (5 of 20) in the opening half and 39 percent (18 of 46) overall.

Southern continued its mastery over ISU post player DeAnna Wilson, who is averaging 14.3 points and 7.9 rebounds against all other opponents but has no points and five rebounds in two outings against the Salukis.

“I don’t know if it’s more a mental thing, but I know DeAnna Wilson isn’t defined by these two games,” said Gillespie. “She’s been outstanding for us all year long. I know she’s not happy with her performance, but I know she’ll come in the gym tomorrow and reset that focus and get back on track.”

ISU has road games at Northern Iowa, Drake and Bradley remaining in the regular season before the MVC Tournament.

“We have to learn to play with physicality when teams want to pressure. We haven’t cracked that code yet,” Gillespie said. “We have to look ourselves in the mirror and figure this out. We can respond and we will.”

