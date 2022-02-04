Watch now: Slow starting Illinois State women charge past Evansville

NORMAL – The Illinois State women’s basketball team refused to let the disappointment of a poor first quarter linger Friday at Redbird Arena.

The Redbirds quickly buried a seven-point deficit with a 19-2 surge that sent ISU on its merry way to a 75-60 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Evansville.

“A ton of credit to them. We started a bit slow,” said Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie, which drew a snicker from sophomore Kate Bullman perhaps indicating Gillespie’s words to the team were a bit stronger at the time.

“In games like this, it’s human nature to maybe look at a record or what we did at their place. But we did respond and I don’t think we looked back.”

ISU, which moved to 12-9 overall and 8-2 in the MVC, caught fire in the second quarter just as Evansville (7-13, 1-8) went ice cold.

“We had a great start,” Purple Aces coach Robyn Scherr-Wells said. “Overall, we played really hard. We just had a couple tough stretches. A team like Illinois State playing on their home floor, they have plenty of firepower. They had a great second quarter.”

The Redbirds trailed 23-17 before driving baskets from Maya Wong and JuJu Redmond, a Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor layup, four DeAnna Wilson free throws and a Bullman 3-pointer handed ISU a 30-23 edge.

“We were ready for the game physically,” said Bullman, who scored 14 points and tied a school record with eight blocked shots. “Mentally I don’t know if we were ready to fight at the jump. We were on our heels initially.”

The Redbirds led 36-29 entering halftime as Evansville missed 14 straight second-quarter shots. The Aces received 13 first-half points from Je’Naiya Davis and none from its leading scorer on the season, Normal Community graduate Abby Feit.

“We came out good, but we weren’t able to stay with them,” said Feit, who finished with seven points and three assists to match Wong, her NCHS teammate. “When you’re away and missing a few shots in a row, it can lower your confidence a little bit. We have to find ways to pick each other up and tell each other we can always knock down the next shot.”

ISU opened up a 48-33 advantage with Wilson scoring seven of her game-high 19 points in a 12-4 Redbird surge to open the second half. Evansville got no closer than nine the rest of the way.

“So many of our players made really positive impacts in the game,” Gillespie said. “Abby is such a tough guard. She can score at all levels. You can’t let a player like that get in rhythm. I thought we did a really nice job of that.”

Redmond added 16 points and nine assists, and Mary Crompton chipped in 13 points. Freshman guard Kenzie Bowers, who had a career-high eight rebounds in ISU’s earlier win at Evansville, topped that with a game-high 11 rebounds.

Feit topped Evansville with eight rebounds. Davis finished with 16 points and A’Niah Griffin 14.

The Aces shot 32.4 percent from the field even after a 50 percent first quarter. Evansville committed just seven turnovers, five fewer than ISU, but was outrebounded 44-33.

The Redbirds remain at home on Sunday for a 2 p.m. contest against Indiana State in ISU's annual Play4Kay game for breast cancer awareness.

