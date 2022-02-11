Watch now: Simpkins twins from North Carolina commit to Illinois State for basketball

NORMAL — Takai and Tajuan Simpkins came on a basketball recruiting visit to Illinois State this week. They watched the Redbirds rally to defeat Valparaiso in overtime.

It didn't take the twins long to decide where they wanted to play next season.

The Simpkins — who are playing for a prep school, Liberty Heights Athletic Institute, in Charlotte, North Carolina — announced Thursday night they are verbally committed to ISU. They plan to sign when the spring period begins on April 13.

Both are guards. Tajuan is a 6-foot-4 lefthander, while Takai is 6-3 and right-handed.

"You're getting exciting, dynamic players. Both of these guys are lightning quick and get down the court really fast," said AJ Jones, who is Liberty Heights' coach. "They're explosive players and play above the rim. It's a show when you watch them play sometimes. They love to get out in transition and play above the rim and have fun when they're playing.

"They're also hard-nosed and tough defenders. They play both sides of the ball equally well."

NCAA rules prohibit ISU head coach Dan Muller from commenting on recruits until they sign. Jones said ISU assistant coach Rob Johnson spearheaded the Redbirds' recruitment of the twins.

The Simpkins twins grew up in Brooklyn, New York, before transferring to Victory Christian Center High School in Charlotte before last season. They helped Victory Christian win the North Carolina Independent Schools Class 1A State championship.

When Jones, who was a coach at Victory Christian, took a job at Liberty Heights, the Simpkinses followed him.

Liberty Heights is currently 25-2 with the twins leading the way. Takai Simpkins averages 20 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists per game, while Tajuan contributes 16 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

"Takai is more of a combo guard. He can see the floor really well and plays extremely well out of the pick and roll. He can fill it up in a hurry," said Jones.

Liberty Christian has a true point guard, said Jones, but he believes Tajuan Simpkins could develop into a college point very easily.

"Tajuan has exceptional vision. He's very long with a 6-6, 6-7 wingspan," he said. "He blocks a lot of shots and gets a lot of steals in transition. He can really get downhill and to the paint whenever he wants to. His vision is probably his most underrated capability right now. He can really see the floor."

Jones said the twins made it known their dream was to play together in college. While he said there were moments when the Simpkinses talked about splitting up after prep school and going their separate ways, "their heart" was in to playing together as long as possible.

As is with the case with twins, Jones has seen "the sixth sense" they have on the court.

"It's one of the wildest things. I've been watching them the last two years and they have an innate ability to know where the other one is on the floor," said Jones. "They throw an alley-oop (pass) that no one else knows is coming based off a quick look because they've doing it for so long."

Jones accompanied the Simpkinses on their ISU recruiting visit this week and called the game against Valpo "a great experience for everybody."

"I would like to think the boys gave them a good luck charm to break that (five-game) losing streak," he said. "Hopefully that is something they (the ISU fans) will see a lot of in the future."

Josiah Strong is the only player on ISU's roster listed as a senior although he has another year of eligibility because of the extra season the NCAA granted players last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

