Watch now: Shanon Reid emerging as a force on Illinois State defense

“Being from Fort Myers, I had a lot of guys to look up to,” said Reid, mentioning Deion Sanders, Sammy Watkins, Jayron Kearse and Jaylen Watkins. “I’m just trying to continue the standard for being one of those hybrid guys coming out of Fort Myers and having little kids look up to me as one of these guys one day.”
Reid even wears No. 21 in tribute to Sean Taylor, another Fort Myers native who starred in the NFL before he was shot by a home invader and died in 2007.
“I try to follow in his footsteps for sure,” Reid said. “He was always finding a way to make a play or make something happen when his team needed it.”
Reid is making plenty happen for the Redbirds in the early going with a team-high 36 tackles entering Saturday’s 1 p.m. Family Weekend game against Missouri State at Hancock Stadium.
“It’s been amazing being able to finally come in and take advantage of my opportunities as far as getting on the field,” Reid said. “I’m attacking whatever comes my way as far as certain challenges day in and day out and coming to practice with a positive attitude.”
Reid transferred to ISU from Tennessee in 2020. The pandemic led to the cancellation of all of ISU’s 2020 games.
The Redbirds played just four spring games earlier this year as Reid registered 18 tackles and was an honorable mention all-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection.
A 6-foot, 230-pound senior, Reid posted a game-high 15 tackles and added an interception in ISU’s loss last Saturday at Southern Illinois.
“I feel like I’m getting back to the standard I’m used to,” he said. “I think I’m way better (over the spring). I see more stuff clearly and I’m way more developed as a player thanks to Coach (Travis) Niekamp.”
“This last game he really came on,” said Niekamp, the Redbird defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach. “I’m pleased where he’s at. He’s a fantastic young man who shows up and works every day. Because of his experience in the spring he’s where he’s at now.”
ISU coach Brock Spack believes Reid’s performance against the Salukis is an indication of what is to come.
“He can be that guy,” Spack said. “He transferred and he’s learning our system and he’s done a very nice job. That’s his standard and the standard we expect from our linebackers. He hasn’t played a ton of football at the Division I level. The more experience he gets, the better he’s playing.”
Reid flashed his athleticism with an interception while covering a receiver downfield and over the middle.
“They ran it earlier, too. The first time I was supposed to get a pick but the guy jumped on my back and prevented me from getting it,” said Reid. “We ran that coverage again and it was just perfect.
"I knew what was coming based off the splits and knew it was the same play from before. I said I’ve got to make it this time. My team needs the ball back.”
Niekamp called it “a helluva play, damn impressive. He just barely saw it at the last second. The blur of the ball caught him and he caught it.”
Reid believes the Redbirds need to play a more complete game than at Southern Illinois. ISU led 17-0 in the third quarter but the Salukis rallied to win 35-17.
“When the breaks don’t go our way we have to continue to make plays instead of leaving them there on the field,” he said. “We have to put it all on tape and put it all together. It starts in practice.”
