Watch now: Setting Illinois State coaching record a sentimental journey for Spack

CHARLESTON – Brock Spack pointed to a neighborhood beyond the confines of O’Brien Field as his mind raced back in time.

“It means a lot to do it here. I was here for four years,” said Spack. “I think my daughter (Alicia) was about this tall (knee level). She’s 33 years old and has two daughters of her own now. I used to drop her off right over there at the babysitter.”

With ISU’s 31-24 victory over Eastern Illinois on Saturday in the Mid-America Classic at O"Brien Field, Spack became the Redbird career leader in coaching victories at the same field on which he began his Division I coaching career as an assistant for former Panthers coach Bob Spoo.

In his 13th season as ISU head coach, Spack hiked his record to 87-54, surpassing the 86 wins compiled by Edwin Struck from 1945-64.

"It's a great honor to be head football coach here. I love it here and my family has loved it here," Spack said of ISU. "You don't do this by yourself. Tip of the cap to the players who have been here, and I've got a great staff."

The Redbirds improved to 2-1 as Pha’leak Brown’s 3-yard touchdown run with 1:54 remaining was the difference.

Cornerback Jarrell Jackson played an instrumental role in Spack’s milestone triumph with a crunching hit on a first-half fourth down pass break up and a 95-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second half.

“It means a lot. I’ve been with him five years now. He’s a great coach,” cornerback Jarrell Jackson said. “I’m happy I got to see him become the winningest coach for ISU.”

Nothing came easy for Spack or the Redbirds on Saturday. From the oppressive heat to a first quarter injury to quarterback Bryce Jefferson to battling an inspired opponent, ISU survived it all.

“We faced a lot of adversity today,” said Jackson. “We had guys going down, it was really hot, we had a bunch of people cramping. That’s what football is all about. We faced adversity and came out with a win.”

Eastern slipped to 0-4 with its fourth straight loss in the most played FCS rivalry among programs not in the same conference.

For much of the second half, the home sideline was brimming with enthusiasm while the visitors were decidedly more subdued.

“That’s something we definitely stressed,” said Cushing. “We showed what we’re capable of playing with that type of passion and excitement.”

ISU never trailed but had more reason to sweat than just the breeze-less conditions.

Eastern had reached the scoreboard with 20 seconds left in the opening half when Otto Kuhns found Robbie Lofton in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown pass that whittled the Redbird lead to 10-7.

Jackson grabbed those points back early in the second half when he intercepted a Kuhns pass and brought it back 95 yards for a score.

“I was just waiting for my moment. The first two games I didn’t really get a ton of action,” Jackson said. “I was patient and waited for it. As soon as I got it, I just took off and didn’t even think about it.

"Damien (Jackson) had a really good block. I remember seeing him giving me the go ahead to keep running, and I just dove in the end zone.”

After a 44-yard Stone Galloway field goal, the Panthers tied it when Charles Shelton blocked a JT Bohlken punt and DeArious Smith scooped it up for a 7-yard TD return.

With Cole Mueller running roughshod over the Eastern defense for gains of 17 and 23 yards, the Panthers supplemented the ISU rushes with facemask penalties on each.

On just the fourth play of a 75-yard drive, back up quarterback Jackson Waring tightroped the left sideline for an 8-yard touchdown scamper with 5:21 left in the third quarter.

“When I turned the corner, I was like ‘whoa, it’s me and the corner one on one.’ He’s at the goal line, I lower my shoulder and scored,” said the redshirt freshman. “It was my first collegiate touchdown. It was an awesome experience to share with the whole team.”

Helped by a Redbird roughing the passer penalty on a third-and-21 incomplete pass, Eastern tied it at the 13:05 mark of the fourth quarter when tailback Harrison Bey-Buie took a direct snap up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown.

Seeking the go-ahead score, the Panthers marched to the ISU 27 before Kuhns was stacked up for no gain on fourth-and-one by Jude Okolo.

The Redbirds went right back to Mueller, who finished with 144 yards on 16 carries, for consecutive runs of 4, 33 and 27 to push ISU inside the Eastern 10. Brown bulled the final 3 yards into the end zone.

Still, drama remained. After Eastern absorbed a Zeke Vandenburgh sack and turned the ball over on downs, the Panthers had all three timeouts remaining and forced ISU into a fourth-and-3 at the 15-yard line.

A 32-yard Aidan Bresnahan field goal try was blocked, but Eastern could do nothing with the final 34 seconds as the ISU sideline celebrated both a hard-fought win and Spack’s milestone.

“Those guys (Eastern) brought their best,” said Vandenburgh, who joined Braydon Deming and Shanon Reid with a team-high 10 tackles. “It’s a rivalry game. As long as we kept that one more play mentality, we came out on top in the end.”

ISU took its initial possession 75 yards on 12 plays with Nigel White covering the final 15 for a touchdown. But in the process, the Redbirds lost Jefferson to a shoulder injury.

Jefferson had his shoulder wrapped and tried to throw on the sideline but was declared out and exchanged his shoulder pads for a T-shirt.

“He couldn’t throw the football down field, and we didn’t want to take any risks of hurting it any worse than it is,” said Spack, who said the injury appears to be a sprained AC joint. “He got it on the first run. He hit his shoulder on the ground, I believe. It’s on his throwing shoulder so it might take a little while. We’ll have to wait and see.”

ISU also lost outside linebacker Brandon Simon in the second quarter to an ankle injury that appeared to be serious. The extent of the injury was not available.

Eastern outgained the Redbirds 315 yards to 293 as Kuhns completed 16 of 32 passes for 204 yards.

Waring was 5 of 7 for 33 yards, and Brown netted 53 yards on nine carries.

