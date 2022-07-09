Watch now: Scott Gillespie promoted to associate head coach of ISU women's basketball

NORMAL – Scott Gillespie has been promoted to associate head coach with the Illinois State women’s basketball team.

Gillespie has been on the staff of his cousin and ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie since Kristen was hired in 2017.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to grow alongside Kristen,” Scott Gillespie said. “It is truly a pleasure to work with our players and staff every day. I’m so proud of what we have accomplished over the past five years and am excited for what is to come.”

Gillespie has served as an assistant coach on the Redbird staff for the last five years and has played a key role in the rebuild of the program.

During his time on staff, the Redbirds improved from a 14-16 record during the 2017-18 campaign to Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champions this past year.

The Redbirds also made their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2008.

“I am thrilled to name Scott as our Associate Head Coach,” Kristen Gillespie said. “He has been instrumental in our program’s success over the past five years. Scott is an elite recruiter and has done an amazing job developing our perimeter players.”

A 2019 selection to the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Thirty Under Thirty List, Gillespie primarily works with the ISU guards to develop their skills.

During his tenure, Gillespie has helped recruit and guide two ISU guards to MVC Newcomer of the Year honors and the 2022 MVC Tournament Most Valuable Player, JuJu Redmond.

Gillespie also played a key role in developing Mary Crompton into one of the best shooters in school history. Crompton owns ISU’s 3-point field goals record for both freshmen (68) and sophomores (64).

In his playing days, Gillespie was a standout player at Ripon College. He is the program's all-time leader in points (1,871) and assists (602).