Watch now: Saint Louis pulls away late to beat Illinois State at Cancun Challenge

CANCUN, Mexico — It appears this is going to be a season of close games for Illinois State's basketball team.

Saint Louis broke away from a tie with an 11-0 run in the second half and beat the Redbirds, 82-76, in the Cancun Challenge at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya on Tuesday. It was ISU's fourth of five games decided by six points or less.

The Redbirds (2-3), who were tied at 60 with 7:01 left, face Buffalo (2-2) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the third-place game which will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Stephen F. Austin edged Buffalo, 79-78, in Tuesday's first game.

"I'm not displeased with our effort or attitudes," said ISU head coach Dan Muller on his postgame radio show. "Our discipline hurt us with the fouls and turnovers. It (Saint Louis) is a good team, a physical team. I thought our zone was active, but their shooting percentage was too high."

Antonio Reeves paced the Redbirds with 20 points, while Sy Chatman and Mark Freeman each added 13. ISU shot 48.1% from the field, including 57% in the second half.

The Redbirds, who hit 8 of 21 outside the arc, committed 23 fouls and had 16 turnovers.

"Offensively we didn't move the ball as well as we did the other day (in an overtime win over Bucknell)," said Muller. "We had some guys revert back to holding the ball a little bit. But we competed."

Gibson Jimerson paced four players for Saint Louis (5-1) in double figures with 19 points. Normal West High School graduate Francis Okoro came off the bench to contribute six points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Billikens shot 50% from the field and made 8 of 21 3-point attempts. Saint Louis sank 20 of 25 free throws and held a 35-27 rebounding advantage.

Chatman's dunk to start the second half gave the Redbirds their first lead at 35-34, but Saint Louis came back to take a 50-42 lead.

Two-pointers by Reeves started a 12-2 ISU run — capped by Kendall Lewis' dunk and layup — as the Redbirds went ahead, 54-52, with 10 minutes left.

Saint Louis answered with a 8-2 run before ISU forged a 60-all tie on Ryan Schmitt's rebound basket with 7:01 left. Schmitt was fouled on the play, but missed the free throw.

The Billikens put the game away during the next three minutes with Muller getting a technical that resulted in two Jimerson free throws in that stretch.

"It was a physical game," said Muller. "I thought there were a lot of hands on drives of our players. It was interesting those calls were not being made. It's a big part of our game."

ISU got within six as Reeves scored on a drive with 51 seconds left, but the Redbirds couldn't get closer.

Foul troubles limited ISU's starting frontcourt, Chatman and Lewis, to 23 and 17 minutes, respectively.

"It killed us. Both those guys were playing really well," said Muller. "I thought Sy got a couple tough whistles. That was a difference maker for us. Kendall has to be smarter with his hands. He's swinging at the rebound twice and got two fouls."

Three-pointers by Jimerson and Terrance Hargrove gave Saint Louis a 22-11 lead midway through the first half.

ISU slowly chipped at the deficit. Howard Fleming Jr.'s two free throws brought the Redbirds within 30-29 with 1:30 left. Okoro split a pair of free throws to put the Billikens ahead, 34-31, before Emon Washington sank two free throws with :02 left to get the Redbirds within a point at the break.

The Redbirds shot 38.5% from the field in the first half while Saint Louis hit 46.2%. Both teams were good from outside the arc, ISU going 5 of 11 and the Billikens 5 of 12, while the Redbirds were 8 of 12 at the line.

