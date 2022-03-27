Watch now: Saint Louis overcomes Illinois State baseball

NORMAL – Illinois State relievers handed Saint Louis 11 free bases via walks or hit by pitches Sunday at Duffy Bass Field.

The Billikens converted six of those gifts into runs during an 8-2 nonconference baseball win over the Redbirds.

ISU dropped to 9-9, while Saint Louis bumped its record to 12-9.

ISU nabbed an early lead when Ryan Cermak singled, took second on an error, stole third and crossed the plate at Connor Olson bounced out in the first inning.

Redbird starter Sean Sinisko allowed one hit and struck out two over the first four innings.

Saint Louis pushed across three fifth-inning runs against ISU’s Justin Schubert. Matt Happ singled home two and Matt Turino doubled in one.

The Billikens added three more in the seventh on just one hit. A hit by pitch and a walk preceded a Cam Redding three-run home run as ISU center field Ryan Cermak narrowly missed a spectacular catch while leaping over the wall.

Saint Louis temporarily adopted ISU’s generosity in the seventh. The Redbirds loaded the bases on two walks and a hit by pitch. But Billikens’ reliever Ryan Surin induced a double play grounder off the bat of Aidan Huggins on his first pitch as Adrian Flores scored.

After plunking Jake McCaw, Surin struck out Olson to keep the visitors’ advantage at 6-2.

The Redbirds and Billikens split the weekend series. Saturday's game was canceled because of inclement weather after ISU took the opener on Friday.

