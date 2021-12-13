Watch now: Ryan Schmitt, Illinois State look for strong finish before taking Christmas break

NORMAL — Ryan Schmitt won't be headed home for Christmas break as long as he did the last two seasons. He's fine with that.

Before he does take the 4½-hour drive back to Van Meter, Iowa, for a couple days, the Illinois State junior center has some work to do.

The Redbirds play three homes games in the next eight days before going on a short Christmas break to spend time with their families. ISU (5-5) entertains Division II Quincy at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Redbird Arena before facing Ball State on Saturday and Texas-San Antonio next Tuesday.

The 6-foot-11, 220-pound Schmitt spent the past two years at Des Moines Area Community College, helping the team win the NJCAA Division II national championship last season. Junior colleges typically take off a couple weeks around Christmas before resuming.

Schmitt, the only Redbird scholarship player to never play a Division I game before this season, has seen action in all 10 games for ISU with one start. He's averaging 2.7 points and 1.9 rebounds with eight blocks.

The physicality of games — and banging inside with the likes of Missouri State strongman Gaige Prim — hasn't surprised Schmitt.

"I kind of expected it," he said. "It's like high school to junior college. You took a step up, and junior college to here you take another step up. It took a little bit to get used to it, but I think I'm doing well with it right now."

Schmitt got off to a slow start with the Redbirds before emerging as Sy Chatman's primary backup at the No. 5 spot. He followed season highs of nine points and four rebounds against Jackson State with only two rebounds and no points during Saturday's win at Chicago State.

Giving up weight to Prim and other post players ISU has already faced makes Schmitt know what he has to do.

"I still need to put on more weight. It's not where I need to be yet, but I'm still working to get there," he said. "Just because I'm smaller (weight-wise) than them doesn't mean I can't go out there and compete against them every day ... you still have to go out there and play and be physical and put as much effort into it as you do everything else."

ISU head coach Dan Muller would like to see Schmitt finish his opportunities around the rim, rebound better and "just play with that same physicality and toughness and tenacity that we've seen."

"Ryan is a guy who wants to do the right things at all times and sometimes loses confidence," said Muller. "Just go out and play with great toughness every single practice, and you'll earn confidence to do it in games."

Schmitt hopes to be able to put on some weight the next couple weeks with classes done for a while. He plans to eat three meals a day along with several snacks and high-calorie shakes.

Muller has been pleased with how the Redbirds have gotten better defensively in the last couple weeks, especially on transition and stopping the ball, while cutting down on their fouls.

But the Redbirds have given up 31 offensive rebounds in the last two games and need to limit those second-chance opportunities for opponents.

"We have to do more rebounding drills, which I don't do a ton of those," said Muller. "In general, I don't like banging bodies in that way, but we need it right now. We'll do it every day in practice. Banging bodies in practice is better than losing games because you don't get rebounds."

This is the second Division II opponent for the Redbirds. Quincy (4-4) is playing the game as an exhibition, as did Purdue Northwest on Nov. 27 when ISU earned an 81-71 victory.

Muller tried to find another Division I team to play at home and waited until September before scheduling the Hawks. Six other Missouri Valley Conference teams are playing a pair of non-Division I opponents this season.

"COVID had something to do with it because of travel and how much you're paying and stuff like that," said Muller. "But a lot of it is not finding the right game, and this is the only date we had left. I waited as long as I felt I possibly could."

Stat corrections

There were several statistical errors made during ISU's win at Chicago State.

Josiah Strong wasn't credited with a free throw he sank with 40 seconds left, which would have made the final score 81-71. The ISU senior guard actually scored a career-high 26 points instead of 25.

The Redbirds went 13 of 21 outside the arc (not 11 of 17 as reported after the game) and committed 21 turnovers instead of 19.

Also, a two-point basket by Chicago State's Favour Chukwukelu midway through the second half was counted as a 3-pointer. Thus, the final score should have been 81-69.

For those who indulge in such things, ISU came into the game in many betting lines as a 9.5-point favorite.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

