Watch now: Ryan Pedon's plan to get ballhandlers paying off for Illinois State in early recruiting

NORMAL — Ryan Pedon's plan is to have multiple ballhandlers on the court at the same time for Illinois State's basketball team.

Pedon is getting closer to accomplishing that goal in his first couple recruits.

ISU's new head coach officially announced Wednesday the signings of guards Darius Burford of Elon and Malachi Poindexter of Virginia, who both committed after visiting last weekend. They will join Colton Sandage, a Bloomington High School graduate from Western Illinois who was the Redbirds' first spring recruit.

"We've gotten three really good players, and they're all different from each other," said Pedon. "The three of them can handle it or they can play off the ball. That makes you tough to guard."

Burford was a two-year starter for Elon and made the all-Colonial Athletic Association third team this season. He averaged averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 45.5% from the field, 36.8% from 3-point range and 71.3% at the line.

The Bolingbrook High School graduate was sixth in the CAA with a 1.28 assist-to-turnover ratio.

"He's so quick. He's one of the quickest guards I've coached or been around," said Pedon. "He has electric quickness and good anticipation.

"His previous relationship with assistant coach Andrew Dakich (who was Elon's director of basketball operations), coupled with the fact that campus is less than two hours from his hometown, made ISU a very desirable destination.”

The 6-foot Burford had 20 games last season with at least 10 points, including seven games of 20 or more points. His career-high came on Feb. 19 with 31 points against Drexel. Burford pulled down a career-high 12 rebounds against Bluefield College, while snagging at least six rebounds on six occasions.

As a freshman he averaged 8.9 points per game with 25 assists and a team-high 27 steals in 19 games.

Burford was a top-20 player in Illinois’ 2020 class by the Hoops Report and Prep Hoops Illinois. He helped lead Bolingbrook to conference, regional and sectional titles. He was an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State honoree as a junior.

The 6-2 Poindexter, who originally walked on at Virginia, didn't have eye-popping stats this season. He averaged 1.0 points and 0.5 rebounds in 19 games.

That didn't bother Pedon in the least. Poindexter said he entered the transfer portal in search of more playing time.

“Malachi Poindexter is a hidden gem,” said Pedon of the Mineral, Virginia, native. “He is an impressive young man with high basketball character, intangibles and a strong work ethic. His experiences at Virginia have helped to mold him as a player and young man. His maturity, leadership and commitment to winning will all prove to be very valuable to our program moving forward.”

Poindexter scored seven points against Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 18. Five times during the season he played at least 10 minutes, including 13 at Duke on Feb. 7 and 11 against Georgia Tech on Feb. 12.

As a prep player at St. Anne’s-Belfield School, Poindexter averaged 13 points, four rebounds and five assists per game during his senior season in 2019-20 and was named All-Prep League first team.

Burford and Poindexter each will have three years of eligibility with ISU beginning in the fall. Sandage has one season with the Redbirds.

ISU still has four scholarships available. At this time, it doesn't appear the Redbirds will be signing twins Takai and Tajuan Simpkins from Liberty Christian Athletics Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina, who committed to former ISU head coach Dan Muller in February.

