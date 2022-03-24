Watch now: Ryan Cermak thrives in leadoff spot as Illinois State trips Illinois-Chicago

NORMAL – Illinois State baseball coach Steve Holm insisted it wasn’t his idea to bat Ryan Cermak leadoff for the first time all season on Wednesday.

“I did not move him,” said Holm. “(Assistant coach) Derek Parola moved him.”

Yet when Holm acted on Parola’s recommendation, Cermak swatted home runs in his first two at-bats to spark the Redbirds to a 9-5 win over Illinois-Chicago at Duffy Bass Field.

“We’ve been looking for a way to create a spark at the top of the lineup. We obviously want to get some guys on in front of (Jake) McCaw,” Holm said. “I came in this morning and Derek said he wanted Cermak to lead off and I said OK.

"Derek reminded me we led off John Rave in 2019 and how much fear that struck from the first pitch of the game for the other pitcher. This is what we were looking for, and the credit goes to Derek.”

Cermak had not played since March 11 after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I was a little sick for two or three days. But after that I was feeling good and ready to get back after it,” said Cermak. “I had to wait five days. I was cleared Monday. I wasn’t expecting too much. I was just trying to hit the ball hard. The first one went out was a great way to start the game.”

Second baseman Kyle Soberano had batted first in 11 of ISU’s first 15 games. Hitting .208 entering play Wednesday, Soberano was dropped to ninth and responded with two singles and a walk in three trips to the plate.

“This whole thing is to get guys into situations where they can succeed. Sometimes you need to take pressure off certain guys and move their role,” Holm said.

“It probably helped Kyle a little bit to get him back down where he doesn’t feel so much pressure and let him get in the rhythm of the game before he gets that first at-bat.”

Everyday Eddie

His real name is Colin, but Holm looks at senior right-hander Colin Wyman as his “everyday Eddie. He’s always ready.”

Wyman pitched three perfect innings to notch the victory over UIC, striking out three.

“I pretty much eat up innings is what it seems like. I’ll go in whenever we need to save pitching,” said Wyman. “I felt great. I might have been able to get one more (inning). But I had just thrown a couple days ago so they said we’ll shut you down here.”

“Colin’s our utility pitcher, like our Swiss army knife,” said Holm. “He’s been so valuable for us the last couple years. He can spin his slider pretty much at will.”

Hart on the attack

Lefty reliever Jared Hart lowered his season ERA to 2.04 with a scoreless ninth against UIC.

That’s a long way from the 8.69 ERA in 19⅔ innings Hart gave the Redbirds in 2021.

“Last year didn’t go his way. (Assistant coach) Wally (Crancer) and I kept wanting to run him out there. We knew the stuff was there,” Holm said. “He needed to start believing in himself.

"He went away to summer ball and did much better. He came back in the fall more focused on cleaning up all the little things. He got a 4.0 (grade point average) in the fall. Usually when that happens, you see guys excel in the field.”

Hart has 24 strikeouts with five walks in 17⅔ innings.

Crowded at the top

Jake McCaw's 4-for-5 game boosted his season average to a team-high .353.

Connor Olson also is at .353 with Cermak at .352.

Weekend series

ISU remains at home this weekend for nonconference encounters against Saint Louis on Friday at 5 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Holm will start reigning Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week Derek Salata on the mound Friday, Sean Sinisko on Saturday and Jordan Lussier on Sunday.

Lussier will pitch for the first time since March 11.

“He was a little sore. It got really cold at Murray and he was a little tight (in the throwing shoulder),” said Holm. “We wanted to make sure we got him back right before conference started.”

+5

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.