Watch now: Ross perfect as Illinois State softball edges Tennesee-Martin

MURFRESSBORO, Tenn. – Junior Hannah Ross tossed the third perfect game in Illinois State softball history Thursday as the Redbirds defeated Tennessee-Martin, 1-0.
Ross needed 74 pitches to record 21 outs while improving her record to 4-5. Ross struck out five.
“It was just a really fun game. It was a true pitchers’ duel. Hannah kept doing what she was doing. She kept her composure the entire game, she had her rhythm going and her confidence was up,” ISU coach Melinda Fischer said. “Our defense made some great plays behind her as well, and Jayden (Standish) really stepped up in that final at-bat.”
Standish cracked a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to give ISU the win and Ross her perfect game.
The other two Redbird perfect games were authored by Taylor Baxter in 2011 and Lana Davis in 1990.
ISU (8-12) also topped Chattanooga 5-2 earlier Thursday as Emme Olson homered and drove in two.