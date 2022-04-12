Watch now: Rob Judson returns to Illinois State as assistant basketball coach for Ryan Pedon

NORMAL — When new Illinois State head basketball coach Ryan Pedon was putting together his staff in the last month, a former Redbird assistant coach started to intrigue him.

The more Pedon thought about it, the more he wanted Rob Judson to come back with the Redbirds.

Pedon announced Monday afternoon that Judson, who served at ISU from 2007-13, would become his third and final assistant, joining Walter Offatt and Andrew Dakich.

"I'm thrilled to be back at Redbird Arena. A lot of good memories and good competition," said Judson on Tuesday inside the coaches office. "The tradition here at ISU and Redbird Arena is just fantastic. I'm absolutely ecstatic about working with Ryan Pedon. Illinois State fans are going to love Coach Pedon and the Bloomington-Normal community is going to love Ryan and his family. We're looking forward to building the Illinois State Redbird program to the highest level possible."

After hiring younger assistants in Offatt and Dakich, Pedon wasn't necessarily looking for a veteran presence or former head coach as his final assistant.

"When I first started assembling the staff, I did not have it in mind that (a former head coach) was something I needed," said Pedon. "It was more of a bonus ball for me that Rob was a former head coach. What drew me to him most was the fact he is so experienced and he knows this state inside and out."

Judson, 64, grew up in Zion and later played four years at the University of Illinois for Lou Henson. He was a high school coach for a while in the Chicago suburbs before coaching at five different colleges in the state — Northern Illinois, Bradley, Illinois, ISU and DePaul.

He was Northern Illinois' head coach for six years — leading the Huskies to the only outright Mid-American Conference West Division Championship in NIU history in 2005-06 — before joining Tim Jankovich's staff at ISU in 2007.

After leaving ISU in 2013, Judson has been on the staffs at Indiana, Marquette and DePaul. However, in only two of those years (at Indiana) was he one of the three assistants who could go on the road recruiting and instructing during practice.

"I have a great passion and excitement for going to gyms and evaluating talent and seeing coaches and watching games. That's great for me," said Judson. "I greatly enjoyed that at Indiana and the on-the-court coaching."

Judson began his college coaching career as an NIU assistant in 1989. He followed Jim Molinari to Bradley as a Braves' assistant coach a couple years later and was part of Bradley's last Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship in 1996.

After Bradley, Judson returned to Illinois, where he still holds the Illini career free-throw percentage record (.875).

Judson was an Illini assistant under Lon Kruger and Bill Self. The Illini went to four NCAA Tournaments, advancing to the Elite Eight in 2001, and won two Big Ten Conference titles. Judson recruited three consecutive Illinois Mr. Basketball winners to the Illini — Sergio McClain, Frank Williams and Brian Cook.

NCAA rules this past season allowed Judson, who was a special assistant to DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield, to coach in practice when one of the assistants wasn't there.

Judson relished that and got a dose Monday when he took part in his first individual player workout at ISU.

"I have a lot of experience in the coaching aspect, the teaching and instructing, the practicing," he said. "I always say coaching is inspirational teaching with strong accountability, firm urgency built on trust. I enjoy that. I enjoy the inspiration of teaching."

Judson's path has crossed with Pedon at various times during the last 16 years. That included when Judson's daughter, Kristin, a University High School graduate, was a player for the women's basketball team at Miami of Ohio. Pedon was a men's assistant at Miami and would often talk to Kristin Judson.

"We all said to him on his first day that we're all looking forward to learning from him, me included," said Pedon. "You can tell it comes very natural to him. The guy is an IBCA (Illinois Basketball Coaches Association) Hall of Famer. That speaks for itself. You can tell after talking to him how passionate he is about coaching. The motor that he has is real.

"I don't look at him and think I'm looking at a 64-year old who is on the latter stages of his career. His motivation is high and his motor is high. He's a real teacher of the game. All those factors really resonate with me."

ISU posted a 122-79 record with four National Invitation Tournaments bids and three Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game appearances in Judson's first tenure.

Judson never really left Bloomington-Normal even after departing the Redbird program nine years ago.

His wife, Kim, has remained as an ISU marketing professor. They already have a house here they built, and he said he would come back when his schedule allowed at Indiana, Marquette and DePaul.

Make no mistake — Judson is eager to be sitting on the Redbird bench again next to Pedon.

"Redbird Arena is such a great home court. It can be so much fun. I've lived it," said Judson. "We have to build it. There are some challenges with COVID and other things out there, but we have make it a fun place to be. Bloomington-Normal is such a family-friendly community. Having families come see the Redbirds was always a big thing."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

