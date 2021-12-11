 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert

Watch now: Reeves, Strong lift Illinois State to first road win against Chicago State

  • 0
REEVES VS CHI STATE

Illinois State's Antonio Reeves is closely guarded by Chicago State's Favour Chukwukelu during the first half of Saturday's game at Chicago.

 BILL SALYER PHOTO

CHICAGO — Antonio Reeves owed the first half and Josiah Strong the second as Illinois State beat Chicago State, 80-71, in a nonconference basketball game Saturday at the Jones Convocation Center.

Reeves exploded for 22 of his 28 points in the first half to give ISU a 36-32 lead. Then Strong, who had two points at the half, went 3-point crazy after the intermission, hitting six shots from outside the arc to help secure the Redbirds' first road victory.

Strong finished with a career-high 25 points as the Redbirds improved to 5-5. ISU went 11 of 17 on 3-point attempts and shot 57.8% overall from the field, but committed 19 turnovers.

Chicago State (3-6), which lost its first home game, had four players score in double figures led by Jahsean Corbett with 17 points.

Strong took over where Reeves left in the first half. He sank six 3-pointers in a seven-minute stretch as the Redbirds took a 63-52 lead.

Reeves scored 15 straight ISU points in the final six minutes of the first half. A long 3-pointer, his third straight, gave the Redbirds a 34-30 lead with less than a minute left. 

ISU faces Division II Quincy at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Redbird Arena.

This story will be updated.

Jim Benson's 5 favorite stories from 2021

Sports reporter Jim Benson picks his most memorable stories from 2021. It wasn't a typical year with the pandemic still going strong when high school sports returned in January while no crowds were allowed at college events. Things began to return to normal in the fall and the cheers returned. Hope you enjoy a look back.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News