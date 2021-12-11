Watch now: Reeves, Strong lift Illinois State to first road win against Chicago State

CHICAGO — Antonio Reeves owed the first half and Josiah Strong the second as Illinois State beat Chicago State, 80-71, in a nonconference basketball game Saturday at the Jones Convocation Center.

Reeves exploded for 22 of his 28 points in the first half to give ISU a 36-32 lead. Then Strong, who had two points at the half, went 3-point crazy after the intermission, hitting six shots from outside the arc to help secure the Redbirds' first road victory.

Strong finished with a career-high 25 points as the Redbirds improved to 5-5. ISU went 11 of 17 on 3-point attempts and shot 57.8% overall from the field, but committed 19 turnovers.

Chicago State (3-6), which lost its first home game, had four players score in double figures led by Jahsean Corbett with 17 points.

Strong took over where Reeves left in the first half. He sank six 3-pointers in a seven-minute stretch as the Redbirds took a 63-52 lead.

Reeves scored 15 straight ISU points in the final six minutes of the first half. A long 3-pointer, his third straight, gave the Redbirds a 34-30 lead with less than a minute left.

ISU faces Division II Quincy at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Redbird Arena.

