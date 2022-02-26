Watch now: Reeves, Fleming lead offensive explosion as Illinois State routs Indiana State

NORMAL — Antonio Reeves scored 28 points and Howard Fleming Jr. added a career-high 20 as Illinois State broke a five-game losing streak by routing Indiana State, 86-66, in the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season finale before a Redbird Arena crowd of 3,665.

Mark Freeman contributed 17 points and six assists as ISU, which improved to 12-19, finished 5-13 and in eighth place in the Valley. The Redbirds shot 54% from the field, making 9 of 22 outside the arc, and committed 17 turnovers.

The Redbirds and Sycamores (11-19, 4-14) meet again at 6 p.m. Thursday in the MVC Tournament's play-in round at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Zach Hobbs paced Indiana State with 15 points. The Sycamores shot 39.3% from the field and 8 of 29 from distance.

Fleming led a 22-5 spurt by the Redbirds to begin the second half, opening a 66-41 lead with 12:53 left. Fleming scored nine points in the run.

Indiana State never got closer than 17 the rest of the way.

ISU used a 9-0 run to break free from a 30-all tie. Reeves scored nine points in the final five minutes to help the Redbirds take a 44-36 halftime lead.

It was ISU's biggest halftime bulge since Feb. 12 when it led Indiana State, 36-24, in Terre Haute. The Sycamores scored the game's last 11 points to edge ISU, 60-57.

Dan Muller was fired the next day as the Redbirds' head coach and replaced by Jones, the Redbirds' associate head coach.

This story will be updated.

