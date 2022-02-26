Watch now: Reeves, Fleming lead offensive explosion as Illinois State routs Indiana State

Illinois State's Howard Fleming Jr. brings up the ball against Indiana State in Saturday's game at Redbird Arena. Fleming scored a career-high xx points in ISU's victory to snap a five-game losing streak.
MICHAEL ALLIO PHOTO
Illinois State's long-time radio play-by-play announcer Dick Luedke acknowledges the court after he was honored during a timeout Saturday on the last home game of his career.
NORMAL — Antonio Reeves scored 28 points and Howard Fleming Jr. added a career-high 20 as Illinois State broke a five-game losing streak by routing Indiana State, 86-66, in the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season finale before a Redbird Arena crowd of 3,665.
Mark Freeman contributed 17 points and six assists as ISU, which improved to 12-19, finished 5-13 and in eighth place in the Valley. The Redbirds shot 54% from the field, making 9 of 22 outside the arc, and committed 17 turnovers.
The Redbirds and Sycamores (11-19, 4-14) meet again at 6 p.m. Thursday in the MVC Tournament's play-in round at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Zach Hobbs paced Indiana State with 15 points. The Sycamores shot 39.3% from the field and 8 of 29 from distance.
Fleming led a 22-5 spurt by the Redbirds to begin the second half, opening a 66-41 lead with 12:53 left. Fleming scored nine points in the run.
Indiana State never got closer than 17 the rest of the way.
ISU used a 9-0 run to break free from a 30-all tie. Reeves scored nine points in the final five minutes to help the Redbirds take a 44-36 halftime lead.
It was ISU's biggest halftime bulge since Feb. 12 when it led Indiana State, 36-24, in Terre Haute. The Sycamores scored the game's last 11 points to edge ISU, 60-57.
Dan Muller was fired the next day as the Redbirds' head coach and replaced by Jones, the Redbirds' associate head coach.
This story will be updated.
Photos: Illinois State men take on Loyola at Redbird Arena
022222-blm-spt-4isuloyola
022222-blm-spt-6isuloyola
022222-blm-spt-3isuloyola
022222-blm-spt-1isuloyola
022222-blm-spt-2isuloyola
022222-blm-spt-7isuloyola
022222-blm-spt-5isuloyola
022222-blm-spt-8isuloyola
022222-blm-spt-9isuloyola
022222-blm-spt-10isuloyola
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Illinois State's Howard Fleming Jr. brings up the ball against Indiana State in Saturday's game at Redbird Arena. Fleming scored a career-high xx points in ISU's victory to snap a five-game losing streak.