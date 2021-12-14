Watch now: Reeves, Chatman pace Illinois State to easy win over Division II Quincy

NORMAL — Antonio Reeves scored 19 points while Sy Chatman added 16 points and seven rebounds as Illinois State cruised to a 81-63 victory over Division II Quincy in a nonconference basketball game Tuesday night at Redbird Arena.

Kendall Lewis contributed 12 points and Mark Freeman 10 as the Redbirds improved to 5-4, going over the .500 mark for the first time since winning the season opener.

Reeves hit 7 of 13 field goal attempts, and 4 of 7 outside the arc, while resting the final 12 minutes.

ISU shot 48.3% from the field, including 6 of 17 on 3-pointers, while making 17 of 23 free throws. The Redbirds grabbed a 38-37 rebounding advantage and committed 10 turnovers.

Quincy, which was missing three of its top four scorers, was led by Silas Crisler's 15 points. The Hawks, who counted the game as an exhibition, shot 37.7% from the field.

ISU took a 46-22 halftime lead and stretched the margin to as much as 64-29 with 13:56 left on Reeves' 3-pointer.

The Redbirds never trailed while taking an early 16-3 lead. ISU built the lead as big as 40-15 in the first half on Freeman's 3-pointer with 2:45 left in the first half.

Quincy got within 42-22 before Josiah Strong's 3-pointer with five seconds left was followed by a Lewis steal and layup at the buzzer.

ISU entertains Ball State at 3 p.m. Saturday at Redbird Arena.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

