Watch now: Reeves, Chatman enjoy watching teammates as Illinois State cruises past Quincy

NORMAL — Antonio Reeves, Sy Chatman and the rest of Illinois State's regulars accomplished what they needed Tuesday night. Then they had some fun rooting on their teammates for a change.

Reeves scored 19 minutes while Chatman added 16 points and seven rebounds as ISU cruised to an 81-63 victory over Division II Quincy in a nonconference basketball game before a Redbird Arena crowd of 2,037.

They took a seat early, which hasn't happened much this season, as Reeves played a season-low 21 minutes before being a spectator for the final 12 minutes.

"They've been working hard in practice, too," said Reeves, who made 7 of 13 field goal attempts and 4 of 7 shots outside the arc. "They definitely deserve the opportunity to go out there and show their talent."

Chatman, who had scored only 22 points in the last three games, enjoyed his best offensive output since Nov. 24 when he tallied 22 against Buffalo in Cancun.

The junior forward called it "huge" for some of his teammates to have an opportunity to get quality minutes on the floor.

"We had a lot of tough games toward the beginning of the season," said Chatman. "This was one game where everyone could get a chance to get on the court and get a feel of the game. It was very valuable for us to see our teammates on the court and being able to play and them get a chance to get out there and show what they can do."

Kendall Lewis contributed 12 points and Mark Freeman 10 as the Redbirds improved to 6-5, going over the .500 mark for the first time since winning the season opener.

"I was really happy with our guys' mindsets," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "I thought they came out with the right approach. Our other D-II game (against Purdue Northwest) was after Cancun, and we didn't come out with the right approach. I think you could see some maturity, and we've gotten better in the last 2-3 weeks. That first 27-29 minutes was really good, and a lot of guys did the right things and made the right plays."

ISU shot 48.3% from the field, including 6 of 17 on 3-pointers, while making 17 of 23 free throws. The Redbirds grabbed a 38-37 rebounding advantage and committed 10 turnovers.

Quincy, which was missing three of its top four scorers, was led by Silas Crisler's 15 points. The Hawks, who counted the game as an exhibition, shot 37.7% from the field.

ISU took a 46-22 halftime lead and stretched the margin to as much as 64-29 with 13:56 left on Reeves' 3-pointer.

Some might wonder if the Redbirds couldn't have gotten more out of practicing each other instead of playing their second Division II opponent.

Muller strongly disagreed.

"No. 1, the players get bored with practice. If you have a full week off, sometimes it's sloppy," he said. "No. 2, you still have to prepare for another opponent. No. 3, we want to get in front of our fans and show some improvement. Today was way better than practicing for me and especially the players."

Muller has stressed cutting down on turnovers and limiting offensive rebounds the past couple days after Saturday's 71-61 win at Chicago State. The 10 turnovers were a season low for the Redbirds, who had 21 on Saturday. Quincy grabbed 12 offensive boards, but only got 10 second-chance points off them.

"We still had some times we jumped in to pass. We completed some of them and turned a couple over," said Muller. "It's just understanding how much discipline will make you a better player. A lot of times players think this will make me a better player, but it's making you a worse player. You saw more discipline tonight. It's a huge key for us. We're too good offensively to turn it over."

Especially pleasing to Muller was seeing Freeman, the Redbirds' point guard who transferred from Tennessee State, with no turnovers.

Freeman's previous low-turnover game was three.

"I appreciate when his turnover number matches his jersey number," said Muller. "Mark really is trying to do what we ask. I'm happy with and proud of Mark. It's a different style than what he played for two years. He probably had to 'change' how he played more than anyone on this team from last year to this year. He's guarded better than he's ever guarded.

"Mark can score and be a threat. He had a little stretch where he was a little tentative because he was trying to do what we asked. Finding that balance where he plays his game, mixed with how we want him to play, is the sweet spot."

ISU entertains Ball State at 3 p.m. Saturday at Redbird Arena.

"Between now and Saturday we have to continue to take strides with our defense and focus on taking care of the ball and making sure we have fluidity on offense," said Chatman.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

