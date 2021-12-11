Watch now: Redmond, Illinois State women vanquish Southern Illinois Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — Senior JuJu Redmond scored a career-high 30 points to spark the Illinois State women's basketball team to an 80-71 victory over Southern Illinois Edwardsville on Saturday at the Vadalabene Center.

The Redbirds led 18-11 after one quarter and 32-26 at the half while improving to 3-6.

"We executed our sets and we did what we needed to do. It's no secret this team has needed this success," ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. "I was so pleased with some things that our team did against Dayton (in defeat), and this was great carryover. We're continuing to build momentum."

Redmond hit 10 of 14 shots from the field, 1 of 2 from 3-point range and 9 of 11 at the free throw line.

Maya Wong contributed 13 points and eight assists for the Redbirds, while DeAnna Wilson finished with 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

Mary Crompton was 3 of 4 from beyond the arc and chipped in 11 points for ISU.

The Redbirds won the rebounding battle, 38-31, and shot 56 percent from the floor (30 of 54).

Gabby Nikitinaite paced Edwardsville (4-5) with 27 points.

