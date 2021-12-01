Watch now: Redbirds rally to down Missouri State in overtime in MVC opener

NORMAL — Illinois State rallied from a nine-point deficit in the final four minutes of regulation and Antonio Reeves scored seven of his 22 points in overtime as ISU edged Missouri State, 79-74, in the Missouri Valley Conference opener Wednesday at Redbird Arena.

Josiah Strong, who sank a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left to get ISU a 64-all tie in regulation, added 21 points for the Redbirds (4-4). Sy Chatman and Mark Freeman scored 10 points each.

Gaige Prim's 27 points and 12 rebounds paced Missouri State (4-3), while Isiaih Mosley chipped in 12.

The Bears seemed to be in control after Jaylyn Minnett sank a 3-pointer for a 62-53 lead with 4:13 left.

ISU went on an 8-0 run, capped by Reeves' 3-pointer, to cut the deficit to 62-61 with 2:04 left. Mosley drove inside to bump the lead to 64-61 before Strong's corner shot, off a feed from Reeves, tied the game.

Turnovers plagued the Redbirds during the first half. When Mosley sank a 3-pointer from the corner, the Bears were ahead, 31-21, with 3:16 lead.

But then Missouri State got turnover-itis. When Strong, Fleming and Reeves sank 3-pointers, followed by a Lewis layup off a Fleming feed on a fastbreak, ISU took a 32-31 lead.

Minnett buried a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to put the Bears up, 34-32, at halftime.

Each team had nine turnovers in the first half in which only seven total fouls were called. Strong and Prim had 11 points each to lead their teams.

ISU faces Jackson State at 3 p.m. Saturday at Redbird Arena.

This story will be updated.

