Watch now: Redbirds get to enjoy MVC lead for a month after rallying to down Missouri State in OT

NORMAL — For the next month, Illinois State will sit tied for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference basketball standings.

Whoever said December conference games were such a bad idea wasn't at Redbird Arena on Wednesday night.

In a contest with all the intensity and physicality of being held in late February, ISU had to dig deep against Missouri State in the earliest MVC opening day in history. Trailing by nine with four minutes left in regulation, ISU forced overtime before Antonio Reeves took over.

Reeves scored the Redbirds' first seven points in the extra five minutes as ISU never trailed again while taking a 79-74 victory before a Redbird Arena crowd of 2,902 that sounded twice as loud.

"The first home conference game we appreciate the fans coming out. They showed out big time for us," said Josiah Strong, whose 3-pointer with 38 seconds left in regulation forced overtime. "I would say that helped us get over the hump back when we down by nine. Their energy was big time, especially going into overtime. We fed off it."

ISU, which improved to 4-4, received 22 points from Reeves and a career high-tying 21 from Strong in ending a five-game losing streak to Missouri State. Sy Chatman and Mark Freeman added 10 points each.

The Redbirds might have played their best defensive game of the season as they held Missouri State (4-3), which was averaging 81.5 points per game, to 64 in regulation.

"We played two full halves of defense," said Chatman, who also contributed six rebounds and three blocks. " I would also say the energy of the crowd helped us out a lot on defense and pushed us into overtime."

Gaige Prim showed why he's the league's best post player with 27 points, thanks to 13-of-15 shooting, and 12 rebounds. But high-scoring Bears guard Isiaih Mosley was limited to 12 points, seven below his average, on 5-of-17 shooting as Kendall Lewis (six rebounds, four steals, two blocks) lead the defensive charge against him.

Prim and Chatman often looked like they were having a wrestling match, spending much of the night on the floor battling each other. It was Chatman's first experience playing against the 6-foot-9 Prim and he had to come out three minutes into the second half to catch his breath.

"That takes a toll on your body," said Chatman. "Post defense is one thing that is very tiring, especially with a dude who is 240 pounds. I definitely needed that break."

Both teams shot 45.6% from the field and committed 16 turnovers. ISU went 13 of 23 outside the arc — with Reeves making 5 of 8 and Strong 4 of 5 — while the Bears were 7 of 25. ISU also was deadly at the line, sinking 14 of 15 free throws. Although Missouri State took a 35-31 rebounding advantage, the Redbirds held their own on the boards.

"It was just a great, gutty win by our guys," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "Josiah's 3 in the corner was biggest shot of the game, but there were a lot of big plays. Antonio took over at the end. Defensively, Kendall was pretty special, but Prim is just so good."

The Redbirds, whose next conference game isn't until Jan. 2 at Valparaiso, already are getting plenty of experience in coming back at the end of regulation to force overtime. They trailed by five with 40 seconds left at Eastern Michigan only to lose in double OT before rallying in the last minute against Bucknell at home and winning in the extra period.

"I'm not going to say we're an overtime team, but we definitely have some experience," said Strong. "We know we have weapons all over the floor, on the bench and starting five. We trust each other and are starting to build that bond."

That trust was never more evident than in the final minute of regulation.

After getting a defensive stop, the Redbirds quickly got the ball up the court to Reeves. Instead of putting up a contested 3-pointer, Reeves saw Strong open in the corner and dished it off.

"I trust Tone and Tone trusts me," said Strong. "We're all trying to trust each other so we can build from here."

Reeves, the league's scoring leader coming in with a 21.3 average, got off to a slow start. He went 1 of 5 from the field in the first half, but Strong took up the slack with 11 points as Missouri State gained a 34-32 lead.

"I let the game come to me. They were face guarding me at first," said Reeves. "But I trust my teammates to make plays and stay in the flow of the game, and I stayed in the flow as well."

The Bears seemed to be in control after Jaylen Minnett sank a 3-pointer for a 62-53 lead with 4:13 left.

ISU proceeded to go on an 8-0 run, capped by Reeves' 3-pointer, to cut the deficit to 62-61 with 2:04 left. Mosley drove inside to bump the lead to 64-61 before Strong's 3-pointer tied the game.

"We definitely didn't execute down the stretch and definitely had a lot of slippage," said Missouri State head coach Dana Ford, a former ISU player and associate head coach. "We were not assignment correct in transition and it really hurt us."

ISU faces Jackson State at 3 p.m. Saturday at Redbird Arena.

