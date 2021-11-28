Watch now: Redbird basketball team's energy higher watching volleyball than win against D-II opponent

NORMAL — Watching Illinois State's volleyball team pull off a stirring comeback to win the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title was fun for the Redbirds men's basketball team.

However, it probably wasn't the best way to get ready for their game later Saturday night.

The Redbirds, who arrived home late on Thanksgiving Day from their trip to the Cancun Challenge, looked sluggish at the start Saturday against Division II Purdue Northwest before gaining control.

Antonio Reeves scored 20 points while Sy Chatman recorded his third double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds as ISU took an 81-71 victory at Redbird Arena.

"I'm not excusing it because it's not OK, but this game (after a Thanksgiving trip) is always a little sloppy," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "We traveled all day Thursday and practiced (Friday). Literally eight or nine of my guys for an hour-and-a-half straight were watching volleyball, standing up and yelling. I looked down there, because I watched the match also, and I was like, 'It's awesome they're doing it.' I'm proud they were doing it, but it's kind of a weird day."

ISU, coming off losses to Saint Louis and Buffalo in the Cancun Challenge in Mexico, improved to 3-4 ahead of Wednesday's 7 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference opener against Missouri State at Redbird Arena. It is believed to be the earliest opening day in MVC history.

"It's pretty different," said Reeves. "Going into last year we had to play two Missouri Valley games at a time (on consecutive weekend days). That was different ... we have to bring it to practice every day and pick one another up if we get down. It's going to be tough practices this week. We're just going to be ready."

Kendall Lewis added 10 points for the Redbirds, who shot 47.1% from the field and made 7 of 21 attempts outside the arc. ISU grabbed a 51-32 rebounding advantage, but committed 17 turnovers.

"I was most disappointed in our turnovers, without a doubt," said Muller, who typically schedules a Division II school after a Thanksgiving trip. "But I knew it would be a little sloppy, so it was a really important game for us."

Purdue NW used a 12-0 run to take a 24-21 lead midway through the first half. ISU took the lead to stay at 30-28 on Howard Fleming Jr.'s floater and gained a 39-32 halftime advantage.

ISU's biggest lead came at 79-60 on Fleming's basket with 3:50 left before the Pride finished the game on an 11-2 run with many of ISU's regulars still in the game.

Muller's primary goal going into Saturday was to see defensive improvement. The Pride shot 47.1% from the field in the second half to finish at 39.7%.

Anthony Barnard scored 14 points to pace Purdue NW (2-4), which counted the game as an exhibition.

"We had stretches where we were very good defensively," said Muller. "We had an emphasis of sprinting back on defense. I thought we did that well. Our second-half defense, if you look at percentages, was not very good.

"I knew we would be sloppy, but I was just hoping we would be a little tighter with what we've been focusing on. I'm not excusing it, but we didn't take a little step up like I was hoping."

Muller made a change in the starting lineup. He inserted the sophomore Fleming in place of senior Josiah Strong, who went 3 of 10 from the field and scored nine points in 25 minutes.

According to Muller, there were a couple reasons for the switch.

"Jo's been struggling a little bit shooting it so I wanted to figure out a way to get him going," he said. "We brought him off the bench in the second half against Buffalo (on Wednesday), and he had his best half of the year. Jo is a critical part of our team and so important, so we're trying to help him out a little bit."

Fleming contributed five points, five rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes.

"Howard played really well in Cancun. He competed and had great energy. Howard is not a guy who needs to shoot a lot," said Muller. "When we go to the bench when Jo starts, all of our scorers start. There's a lot of different reasons. I don't if it will stay or how long it will stay. Both of them really deserve to start, so it's just a matter of what is best for the team."

