Watch now: Quarterback Jefferson among Illinois State players in transfer portal

NORMAL – Bryce Jefferson, who opened the past season as Illinois State’s starting quarterback, announced Tuesday on Twitter he plans to transfer to another school.

“I appreciate the past 4 years here at ISU, made friendships that will last a life time,” Jefferson tweeted. “With that said I have officially entered the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility!!"

Jefferson completed 45 of 94 passes for 494 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while playing in 7 of 11 ISU games. He was replaced as starter late in the season by Jackson Waring.

“Bryce is still contemplating whether he will play again,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “If he does, he’ll stay close to home.”

Efforts to reach Jefferson, a native of the Indianapolis area, for comment Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Other Redbirds who have entered the transfer portal since the end of the season include receiver Kacper Rutkiewicz, who caught 11 passes for 155 yards this fall and third string quarterback Britton Morris.

Also in the portal are freshman offensive lineman Carter DeGraaf and freshman defensive lineman Darnell Hanson. Neither player saw game action this season.

With national signing day two weeks away, Spack and his assistant coaches are recruiting high school and junior college players as well as looking into the large number of players in the transfer portal.

“We’re trying to balance it all. There are a lot of people in the portal, even Power Five (Conference) guys. I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Spack. “It’s unbelievable really. It's turned football upside down.

"I think high school recruiting is really going to suffer. People are trying to find guys to help them right now. High school guys aren’t ready, for the most part. You might have access to better high school players than in the past because people are recruiting out of the portal.”

3 on Newcomer team

ISU placed junior tight end Bryson Deming, junior defensive end Braydon Deming and freshman tailback Cole Mueller on the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer team.

Bryson Deming caught 14 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns, while twin brother Braydon recorded 42 tackles and tied for the team lead with 8½ tackles for loss.

Mueller rushed for 977 yards and six touchdowns and was second in voting for the league’s Newcomer of the Year award.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.