Watch now: Q&A with new Illinois State head basketball coach Ryan Pedon

NORMAL — Ryan Pedon was named Illinois State's men's head basketball coach on March 4. He came to Redbird Arena for a press conference three days later before returning to his duties as Ohio State's assistant coach.

When the Buckeyes' season ended last Sunday with a loss to Villanova in an NCAA Tournament second-round game, Pedon shifted full-time attention to ISU and his first head coaching opportunity. He arrived on campus Tuesday and has been busy getting to know the Redbird players along with the support staff.

Pedon, 43, took a break Friday to sit down with The Pantagraph for a question-and-answer session about what needs to be done this spring and his plans for the Redbirds' future.

Q: What have the last few days been like for you and have you gotten any sleep?

A: I've gotten a little bit of sleep, yes. It's been busy. I've tried to really prioritize kind of what myself and my staff where our efforts are being distributed. I feel the most important thing right now to us as coaches, and to the health of our program, is we have to spend time with our players and get to know them. A lot of information gathering and asking a lot of questions. We've met with the compliance people and academic people and strength and conditioning and nutrition and so forth. You're meeting with a lot of people and asking a lot of questions and really trying to get the best feel we can in a real short period of time.

Q: The transfer portal has transformed college basketball where you almost have to recruit your own players every spring now. Does the portal make the job, especially as a first-year head coach, a little more difficult and how much time are you spending right now looking at that?

A: We're monitoring it very closely and trying to learn more about our team first and figure out where guys' minds and hearts are at in terms of them being a part of this team and really diving into the portal and seeing who's out there recruiting-wise in terms of available seniors, maybe a little junior college and things like that.

I think it makes the job easier, as a matter of fact. For an established program it could be a deterrent because the mobility is there now more than ever. Guys can jump and leave and go to another school so easy. That's a whole other conversation. I don't necessarily love the values that reinforces or doesn't reinforce. But walking into a new program, it can allow you to build your program as quick as you ever could. My goal is to build a healthy balance on our roster. Year one, the balance might not be exactly how I want it based on who is coming and who is going. But I always want a healthy balance on the roster in terms of players we recruited from high school and making the right moves in terms of the transfer portal and adding who we may need in a particular year. It's a reality whether you like it or not. In our world, you better embrace it.

Q: What has been your message to the guys on the roster here at ISU, and what is going to be your sales pitch to some of those who might want to become transfer portal players where three Redbird players jumped in this week?

A: It's not probably like you would think. It's not how I'm looking at it, anyway. The sales pitch is not necessarily the way I would approach it. I am approaching it from a relationship-based viewpoint. We're trying to spend time with these guys and had meetings with them and taking notes and notes. A lot are similar questions, and I'm able to learn about them and their thoughts about the program and what worked and didn't work. Some direct questions. That's been really good.

This might sound odd, but I don't want to talk anyone into staying here. I don't think that would benefit us or be good for them in the long run if I just sold them to stay here at a place that ultimately I want them to run through a wall for. It's more about me getting to know them and them getting to know me, and what they're looking for could fit into the vision that I have for the program.

Q: You're starting to put together your staff with Walter (Offutt) being the first one hired as an assistant coach. What are some of the things you're looking for as you build the staff?

A: I'm looking at energy; ability to build and maintain relationships; how guys carry themselves and the presence they have; and guys that fit what we want to be all about. I'm not going to take a guy that I don't think his values would fit our culture or day to day (values). I don't care how good of a recruiter he is. I want guys that understand how we want to build it. I'm always going to err on the side, especially early in my career, of hiring guys I know and hiring guys I trust. I've got a million phone calls and over a thousand text messages still. There's so many opportunities to hire really good coaches and guys I'm sure are great. But I may not fully know or trust them because I don't have a deep relationship with them. I'm finding as I go through this that you have a view of what you want to do when you're an assistant, and when it becomes a reality I'm going to my core to who I know and who I trust. On my first staff, I don't think I want to compromise that at all. I recognize the need to have a presence in our state and I want that, but not at the expense of things not completely matching up. If that means I have to be a little slower, I'm OK with that.

Q: When did you know you wanted to be a basketball coach and who were some of the people who were the most influential in you getting to this point?

A: Great question. Probably midway through my career at Wooster (Ohio), where I played Division III college basketball, to that point in my life I had been completely basketball-centric. I said in the press conference my mom tried to make me well rounded, but I was just wired that way. I've always loved the sport and always poured into it. We all come to a point we think about what's next. I didn't really want to be a teacher and didn't have an interest in anything. I was a communications major because maybe I was interested in broadcasting, but I sort of always knew I wanted to coach.

It became more of a realization on the back end of my college career. What I was doing throughout college was working basketball camps. I would go all summer long. I would put stuff in the back of my car and travel to a lot of different places and worked camps and built relationships. Towards the end of my college career, I was poignant about who I was trying to build relationships with because maybe a grad assistant opportunity or something like that (would open).

People who had an effect on that were people who helped me get in the business in the first place. My college coach (Steve Moore) certainly was part of that. I had a college teammate, Mike Yeater, at the College of Wooster who was a grad assistant at Miami of Ohio. He was a senior when I was a freshman, and he went on to coaching. He introduced me to the staff at Miami of Ohio. I worked camps for 2-3 years, went to a couple of their games there and built a familiarity so by the time he was gone they needed someone to fill his spot and I had a relationship with them.

The guy I shared my first office with was James Whitford, who was just let go as the head coach at Ball State. The guy who gave me the break who I owe so much to was Charlie Coles, who was the longtime coach at Miami. He allowed me to be a grad assistant for two years. I left and went to Kent State and was there for three years, and Charlie was the guy who hired me back to my first full-time assistant's job. That was my big break.

I grinded. I was at Kent State. I remember I was 28 years old and working study tables for the whole (athletic) department, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7-9 making $20 a night. I was selling ADT security systems on the side. At a certain point you get to be 28 and your friends are starting families and have wives and making money, and I'm praying my credit card doesn't bounce every time I go to the grocery store. I was making $12,000 a year and it was a great deal because I had benefits. I got a break and it was Charlie Coles ... he taught me so much about trusting your instincts and what's really important. He was a great teacher. I learned so much from him there.

Q: Many referred to you as the offensive coordinator at Ohio State. Do you feel that is your strength and will one of the coaches here be your defensive coordinator?

A: I would like to delegate as our staff did (at Ohio State). My plan going into it is having an offensive coordinator and a defensive coordinator and someone in charge of personnel. Most staffs have a guy that has the scout (for an opponent). You do everything for that scout and the other two guys have the next scout after that and the one after that. The third game could be 10-12 days away. It could be good for recruiting because you could disappear for a couple days, but you come back and you really don't know what's going on and you're not invested in the scout. There's positives and negatives to both.

The way this works is you empower one of your assistants. You've got to be able to trust them in terms of their intelligence. If you're empowering them, they're diving in completely. My mind, year-round, was studying offense, our offense, what worked and didn't work, and why. Our players, who are our best players and what positions can we continuously put them in. I didn't have to worry about anything else but offense. I loved that. Plus, every assistant is heavily involved in every single game plan. Downside is you can't go step away and go recruiting ... I would oversee it. It would be hard for me to be bent one way. I will be heavily involved in game plan and game-plan meetings. We did it that way at Butler and Ohio State. For our teams at Ohio State, I think it helped us offensively.

Q: There's a saying there is only 18 inches between the seat of the head coach and assistant coach, but it's a much longer distance in reality. When did you feel you were ready to slide over those 18 inches and take on the responsibility of being a head coach?

A: I think the last few years I've been feeling that. I had other opportunities, three or four years ago, to be a head coach. It wasn't that I didn't feel I was ready. Maybe it was I didn't feel I was ready to leave where I was at. That was part of it. In the last couple years, my mind has shifted a little bit how I look at things and what my heart was telling me. I just felt the time was coming. Beyond that, you can't plan on 'I want that job or that job.' They're hard to get. I put my faith in the man above that it would work out. I never look back. On this one, I didn't have any hesitation. The crazy thing is I've been here one time (in 2006 with Miami of Ohio). So I don't really know the place like that, but I know the landscape. You know what you think good jobs are. I called and talked to some people who have worked here and been in the league (Missouri Valley Conference). I called another assistant in the league twice and kept asking him some deeper questions. He was, like, 'Man, with Loyola leaving, that's the best job in the league.' I told him I appreciate you saying that and put him on the speakerphone so my wife could hear some of it. He talked about the city and it's a great place to raise a family. I believe in the element of faith about that.

Q: When the fans come to Redbird Arena next season what do you want them saying about the team as they're walking to their cars?

A: That's a great question. I want the Redbird fans, and the people of this region, to be able to identify with our team. The DNA of our program should reflect what people in our region value — hard work, blue-collar mentality, doing things the right way, playing with pride, playing for the name on the front of the jersey, unselfish, value being a good teammate. My experience at (the University of) Illinois did teach me about what people in this area and region are all about. There's a lot I have to learn about here and the area and where things are at, but I do have a little bit of a built-in advantage because I've coached in the region. I do think I have an appreciation that these are some really good people here. Those are the type of people we want to be following our program and filling our arena. They should be really inspired ... I want them walking to their cars thinking, wow, those are our kind of kids and this is our kind of team and this is the brand of basketball we really value. That's important to me.

Q: If we're sitting here a year from now after your first season as the head coach, what is it going to take for you to call it a successful season?

A: That we have a locker room full of guys who are fully committed to who we are and what we want to be about. It's hard to put a victory total on that. In my conversations with our team, I'm looking more for who is the most committed. I have a strong belief and conviction that you can do far more with less if everyone in that locker room is fully committed. I know that. There's programs that I have worked in and appreciate and have seen firsthand over the course of my career that I admire and understand how they've gotten there. They do it with a strong commitment and buy-in from the guys in that locker room.

My most important job right now is identifying those guys and recruiting them immediately here so we can begin to build the foundation and culture of what we want to be. The reality is that does take some time. I'm not here to say it's going to take us three years to be good. I'm not saying that. I don't really look at success in the short term through that lens. I look at it more through how quickly can we get (there) ... you want guys who are so committed to what you want to be about.

