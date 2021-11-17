Watch now: Purdue defeats Illinois State women's basketball

NORMAL — Holding a distinct size advantage, the Purdue women’s basketball team instead showed off its prowess from behind the 3-point arc Wednesday at Redbird Arena.

The Boilermakers repelled several Illinois State surges with 3-pointers and pulled away in the fourth quarter to secure a 76-64 nonconference victory.

Purdue moved to 3-0 while connecting on 9 of 19 from long range.

“I thought we did a decent job,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “Our transition defense has to get better. They got some really open looks early, and once a team like this makes one or two the basket gets the size of an ocean.”

The Redbirds (1-2) started fast. With JuJu Redmond scoring four points, ISU led 8-2. But the Boilermakers reeled off the next 10 points, and the home team would not lead again.

Purdue enjoyed margins of 28-17 in the second quarter, 44-32 in the third and 70-53 in the fourth. And while ISU clawed back each time, the Boilermakers constructed a wall at six points and never led the Redbird get closer over the final three periods.

“They physically wore us down a little bit,” said Gillespie. “We have to reach that level of toughness that doesn’t bother us. That’s something that’s a huge key to unlocking our success.”

Maya Wong topped ISU with 14 points but was distressed with her six turnovers.

“If coach trusts me to play this much, I can’t have six turnovers,” Wong said. “It was pressure, but I’m the point guard. I have to deal with it.”

Senior Kayel Newland was a Redbird bright spot with 12 points and six rebounds off the bench.

“I’ve really tried to play to my strengths and let the game come to me,” said Newland. “I’m being more aggressive than I normally would be.”

DeAnna Wilson and Jada Stinson also grabbed six rebounds as ISU was only outrebounded by a team with 6-foot-6 and 6-4 players 30-29.

Abbey Ellis topped Purdue with 20 points and Madison Layden chipped in 18. The duo combined to sink 6 of 11 from beyond the arc.

