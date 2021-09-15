Watch now: Punter JT Bohlken happy to stick around for final season at Illinois State

NORMAL — When his football career is over, JT Bohlken plans on moving to California.
“I’ve been there once and really liked it,” said the Illinois State punter. “It’s somewhere I want to be.”
Yet Bohlken had no problem putting that relocation on hold when given the option of extending his Redbird career.
“With the COVID year, I had an extra year of eligibility,” Bohlken said. “I really wanted to take advantage of my last opportunity. Nobody knows how long you’re going to be playing football. I wanted to take my last chance and take the opportunity given to me.”
That huge day also moved Bohlken ahead of Ryan Hoffman for first place on ISU’s all-time punting list with a career mark of 42.37 to Hoffman’s average of 42.17.
“I came here as a freshman with the goal of being the best punter or kicker to ever come here,” said Bohlken. “Now that I’m punting, I’m grateful I can play this long. I just want to be the best I can. If that’s No. 1 in school history, that’s what it is.”
The 6-foot, 185-pounder also has nine regular season games remaining to move up on other ISU career lists.
ISU's special teams captain is fifth in punts (191) and fourth in punt yardage (8,094). Bohlken boasts 47 career boots of 50 or more yards and has had 48 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.
“He’s been really good for a long time,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “At the start of the spring he told me he was probably going to move on, and I wished him well.
"But he got into it and said ‘you know what coach, I want to come back and have a real season.’ I was really excited when he said he wanted to come back and play.”
A native of Jefferson City, Mo., Bohlken redshirted at ISU in 2016 and attempted his first punt in 2017. He earned the starting job in 2018 and has held it ever since.
Among 20 punters on a watch list for FCS Punter of the Year honors, Bohlken booted four field goals in 2018 and has been the second string place-kicker since that season.
“He’s an all-conference caliber punter,” said Spack. “He could be our starting kicker as well. He has a really strong leg. But Aidan (Bresnahan) has done a really nice job and takes that off his table so he can concentrate on punting.”
The ISU coach believes Bohlken benefits from a relaxed demeanor.
“That’s what makes him so good. You can’t rattle him,” Spack said. “He’s a very mild-mannered guy, very polite. He doesn’t ruffle any feathers."
Bohlken will leave ISU with degrees in organizational leadership and business management. And he wouldn’t mind punting professionally.
“That would be great to keep kicking and punting,” he said. “If that doesn’t happen, my plan is to move out to California and start my new life out there.”
Although unsure what career path he wants to take, Bohlken said he is interested in the music industry and media advertising.
Bohlken's next chance to punt will be Saturday when the 1-1 Redbirds head to Charleston to meet Eastern Illinois in a 6 p.m. nonconference game.
