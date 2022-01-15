Watch now: Players 'excited' to truly experience Illinois State-Bradley rivalry with fans

NORMAL — Emon Washington got to experience two Illinois State victories against Bradley last season.

Yet Washington and last season's other Redbird newcomers didn't really get to experience the Interstate 74 rivalry at its best with no fans in the stands because of COVID-19 protocols.

That's why there is a little more excitement on both sides for Sunday's 7 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference clash between ISU and the Braves at Redbird Arena.

"It's my first college rivalry game," said Washington, the Redbirds' 6-foot-5 sophomore wing. "It's going to be way different from high school. The whole team is excited. We're ready."

ISU's first home game in 24 days couldn't come at a more needed time.

The Redbirds, who were hit hard by a COVID-19 surge last week that postponed two games, didn't have several key players for Wednesday's 86-75 loss to Drake. The Redbirds' third straight loss dropped them to 8-8 overall and 1-2 in the MVC.

Bradley (8-9, 2-3) recovered from three straight close league losses by blasting Evansville, 79-47, on Wednesday.

"I'm really impressed by Bradley's team. They're somewhat young and similar to us," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "They're really playing good basketball now ... their length and skill level to shoot the ball is impressive. We're obviously hoping to be a lot more healthy, and the rivalry is a thing I always look forward to as a former player and coach."

ISU has played the last 2½ games without starting point guard Mark Freeman because of a sprained ankle. Another Redbird starter, sophomore guard Howard Fleming Jr., has missed two of the last three games, including Wednesday with his own sprained ankle.

The Redbirds also didn't have top frontcourt reserves, 6-11 Ryan Schmitt and 6-8 Liam McChesney, against Drake.

"Luckily the game falls on Sunday. One extra day will help our guys a lot," said Muller. "We'll have more guys available. Will it be everybody? I doubt it, but maybe. It's not just if they're available. We have some guys who have been out two weeks. Getting back their rhythm and conditioning will take time. But just having guys available will be good for us, whoever is healthy enough to play."

Washington made his first start of the season Wednesday. With a shorter rotation as Muller used only seven players, Washington forced to play 33 minutes.

"I just had to push on through," said Washington, who contributed three points, two rebounds and a steal. "I still have the same mindset (starting or off the bench), trying to help the team out. I was trying to help mainly on defense and getting rebounds."

ISU was feeling good after beating UTSA, 81-64, in its last game before Christmas break. The defense had come together after a slow start to the season and the Redbirds were getting numerous offensive contributions.

While the offense hasn't lagged much in the following three games, the ISU defense has taken a step back.

"At Drake we were really bad," said Muller as the Bulldogs shot 55.9% from the field. "We have to get our defensive rhythm back and our connectivity, really our focus and intensity. That's hard to do when you're not in great shape."

Muller believes ISU needs to be much sharper defensively against what he believes is Bradley's best offensive team in a couple years. That's even without senior forward Ja'Shon Henry (11.2 points per game), who has missed the last seven games after suffering a concussion.

Terry Roberts, a junior college transfer from Florida SouthWestern State, leads the Braves with 15.5 points and 4.3 assists. Sophomore forward Rienk Mast has come on strong in recent weeks, averaging 18.9 points and shooting 40% from 3-point range the last three games.

"His physicality was always there. He could always shoot the 3 and now he's finishing inside so much better," said Muller of Mast, a 6-9, 240-pound sophomore forward. "He's more confident with the ball in his hands around the block. Now they also have better spacing because they have better shooters. They can shoot from all five positions at times."

Missing from last year's home game against Bradley was the student section letting confetti fly after ISU's first basket.

Muller is "hoping for a great crowd" that could make a difference as ISU starts a grueling NBA-like stretch of four games in eight days.

"You've got to protect your home court. It's going to be a tough, physical, long race in the league," said Muller. "You can see a lot of parity so far. When there's parity it's even more important to protect home court. It's nice to be at home. Our guys understand the importance of that."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

