Watch now: Perennial power North Dakota State first in MVFC preseason poll

Fueled by an unprecedented run of nine FCS national championships over the past 11 seasons, expectations ride stratospherically high for the North Dakota State football team.

The likely No. 1 team in upcoming national preseason polls, the Bison also took the mantle of Missouri Valley Football Conference favorite Tuesday with the announcement of the Valley’s preseason poll of coaches and media.

“That’s one of the things we try to combat daily. Ego can be our greatest enemy with the amount of winning,” NDSU head coach Matt Entz said during the league Media Day teleconference. “We try to talk about avoiding the noise and not reading too much into what might be out there in the media or the hype around town.”

NDSU has first team all-MVFC preseason choices in fullback Hunter Luepke, offensive lineman Cody Mauch, defensive lineman Eli Mostaert and defensive back Michael Tutsie.

The Bison received 39 of 41 first-place votes and 446 poll points. South Dakota State picked up the other two votes for the top and had 407 points in second.

Illinois State was forecast for eighth and had 178 points.

“Preseason polls are what they are. It’s what you do during the season,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “I can see why some people see it that way. We don’t see it that way. We have to change it with our play. I like our team a lot.”

Missouri State was third (355), Southern Illinois fourth (306), Northern Iowa fifth (304), South Dakota sixth (235), North Dakota seventh (190), Youngstown State ninth (132), Indiana State 10th (109) and Western Illinois 11th (44).

Here are six other takeaways from the MVFC’s gathering of coaches.

Encouraged by Annexstad

ISU coach Brock Spack expected a lot when quarterback Zack Annexstad transferred from Minnesota to the Redbirds, but Annexstad has been even more than he had hoped.

“There are a lot of great things he does I really like. The thing I was hoping for but didn’t really know is his leadership,” Spack said. “He’s been extraordinary. We’ve had some very good leaders here, but this guy is different.

"He took the reins and has done a great job. We needed that badly here. Quarterback is such a huge position to have a void in. You can’t be short there. We were last year. He changed our team immensely by his presence here.”

Spack also expects sophomore tailback Cole Mueller, who rushed for 977 yards last season, to be a bigger part of the passing game.

“The game has slowed down for him as far as protection and running routes,” said the ISU coach. “His hands have improved quite a bit, his route running has gotten better and he’s comfortable in protection.”

Five Redbirds selected

Linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh was ISU’s lone first team selection on the all-MVFC preseason team.

Redbirds on the second team were Mueller, center Drew Bones, defensive lineman Braydon Deming and long snapper Joey Malinowski.

Offense galore

Veteran South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier is brimming with enthusiasm over his offense, which returns quarterback Mark Gronowski from injury.

“We have the best skill we’ve ever had there combined,” Stiegelmeier said. “We have a number of All-Americans. We have guys who have made big plays in big games. I asked the offense how we’re going to take care of all these guys. They assured me they would be happy.”

The preseason all-MVFC offensive first team featured five Jackrabbits in tailback Isaiah Davis, tight end Tucker Kraft, wide receiver Jaxon Janke and linemen Garret Greenfield and Mason McCormick.

“Isaiah Davis is one of the best in the nation, we have two really good offensive linemen and two really good tight ends,” said Stiegelmeier. “We’re really blessed. It’s a good year for the Jacks on offense.”

Camp returns for Coyotes

Normal West High School graduate Carson Camp is back as the starting quarterback for South Dakota. Camp completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,252 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions while battling a shoulder injury.

“Carson’s been 100 percent all spring and summer,” Coyotes coach Bob Nielson said. “It’s amazing how many football games he’s played, and he’s just a sophomore eligibility wise. He has a very good grasp of the offense. He sees things he didn’t see a year ago, and he’s able to make decisions better.”

Missouri State leans on Shelley

According to Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino, the Bears offense will “build around Jason Shelley and what he was able to do.”

Shelley was the MVFC Offensive Player of the Year last season with 3,088 yards and 20 touchdowns passing and 398 yards and 10 more TDs on the ground.

“He has an understanding of when to take a sack and when to check the ball down,” said Petrino. “He has great confidence to move within the pocket and make plays with his legs.”

Petrino also expects newcomer tailback Jacardia Wright to make a large impact. A Decatur St. Teresa product, the 220-pound Wright transferred to Missouri State from Kansas State.

Adding Murray State

Murray State will join the MVFC in 2023. League commissioner Patty Viverito said each Valley team will play each of the other programs in no less than four of every six years.

Viverito said a conference schedule for 2023 and ’24 has been formulated and awaits final approval from league athletic directors. The MVFC schedule will remain at eight games.

The MVFC commissioner added rivalries will “absolutely” be protected from the scheduling rotation.