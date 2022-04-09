Watch now: Offense shines in Illinois State intrasquad scrimmage

NORMAL — Tailback Wenkers Wright amassed 162 all-purpose yards, and back up quarterback Timothy Dorsey passed for 235 yards Saturday as the Red held on for a 21-20 win over the White in Illinois State's Spring Showcase scrimmage at Hancock Stadiuim.

Wright carried 19 times for 62 yards and caught five passes for 105 yards. Pha'leak Brown, the only other tailback available, also netted 62 yards on the ground and snared four receptions for 20 yards.

"We didn't have a lot of backs, but they both played well," ISU coach Brock Spack said. "That was good to see."

Brown scored touchdowns on a 12-yard pass from Zack Annexstad for the Red before changing jerseys for rushes into the end zone of 1 and 2 yards for the White.

Wright had a 1-yard scoring plunge for the Red, and grabbed a 68-yard TD pass from Dorsey while wearing White.

"I thought we threw the football very well," said Spack. "That's what we've seen in practice. We've steadily gotten better every week."

Dorsey completed 17 of 22 passes, while Annexstad was 18 of 34 for 124 yards.

Javon Charles caught five passes for 42 yards, Joe Dochee three for 62 yards and J'Kalon Carter three for 52 yards.

Darius Walker paced the defense with eight tackles. Cam Wilson added seven.

Damien Jackson, Zeke Vandenburgh, Jack Dwyer and Kylan Stevens each had two sacks.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.