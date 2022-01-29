Watch now: Northern Iowa uses big run to send Illinois State reeling to third straight loss

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — When Antonio Reeves sank a 17-foot jumper and got fouled, Illinois State was within four of Northern Iowa with 14:19 left in Saturday's Missouri Valley Conference basketball game at McLeod Center.

Less than four minutes later, it was all but over.

UNI blitzed the Redbirds with a 15-0 run that seemed to take the fight out of ISU. AJ Green sank six 3-pointers and scored 24 points as the Panthers cruised to a 79-64 victory that sent ISU reeling to its third straight defeat.

"I was very surprised. We never quit. I won't say we quit this game, but we let it slip when they got the lead and on the run and we kind of layed down," said ISU junior Mark Freeman. "It happens when teams go on a run and you don't go on your run like we usually do. It happens."

Liam McChesney led the Redbirds, who fell to 10-12 overall and 3-6 in the league, with career highs of 19 points and eight rebounds along with two blocked shots. Freeman and Antonio Reeves added 13 points each for ISU, which shot 36.2% from the field and 8 of 27 from outside the arc.

ISU head coach Dan Muller watched his team battled through severe foul trouble in the first half to only trail by two at the intermission. Like Freeman, he didn't expect to see UNI (11-9, 7-3) pull away so quickly and decisively.

"They started making some really tough shots and some easy shots," said Muller. "We lost some fight during that segment, which is one thing you can never do as a competitor. We played individual basketball on both ends, which led to layups and breakdowns on the defensive end and some tough shots on the offensive end.

"We had some guys who had tough shooting nights on some really good looks and some tough looks."

Shooting woes

Josiah Strong, who came into the game ranked No. 10 in the country in 3-point percentage (.461), went 0 of 9 outside the arc and scored only four points. Reeves was 3 of 7 on 3-pointers, but 4 of 12 overall from the field.

Sophomore forward Noah Carter also hurt the Redbirds inside in the second half, scoring 15 of his 21 points. The Panthers shot 75% from the field in the second, including 6 of 11 on 3-pointers, and grabbed a 36-24 rebounding advantage for the game.

"Once we got a little bit of a lead, I thought our pace really came back," said UNI head coach Ben Jacobson, whose team led by 23 with five minutes left. "Our passing and pace and cutting really impacted the game."

ISU battled preseason MVC favorite Drake every possession Wednesday in Normal, losing a controversial 89-88 overtime decision. It was the Redbirds' first game without Sy Chatman, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. In that game, neither team enjoyed more than a five-point lead in the last 39 minutes as there were 23 lead changes and 22 ties.

That didn't happen Saturday.

"We didn't fight like we have been. I think we will," said Muller. "As a competitor you have to find against that. It's natural and human nature when things aren't going well is to give in."

First-half fouls

Foul trouble plagued the Redbirds in the first half. Reeves picked up his third and went to the bench with 5:42 left. Ryan Schmitt got his third less than a minute later.

Kendall Lewis and Howard Fleming Jr. also were on the bench with two fouls in the last couple minutes. But ISU didn't let the Panthers take control and tied the game before Trae Berhow's tip-in basket at the buzzer gave UNI a two-point halftime lead.

"At the start of the game, Coach said it would come down to the (final) buzzer," said McChesney. "We were looking good coming into the second half."

Antwan Kimmons sank a 3-pointer from the corner and Carter followed with a layup as UNI took a 42-36 lead, the game's largest to that point, with 14:38 left.

Reeves couldn't complete the three-point play, missing the free throw. Green then keyed UNI's big run with a pair of 3-pointers, including one while almost falling out of bounds from the corner.

Green effect

Only Reeves and Abdou Ndiaye were on ISU's roster two years ago when Green earned the MVC's most valuable player award. Green missed all but three games last season and then required surgery on both hips.

"When you play AJ Green, some shots he can make are really deflating," said Muller. "We told the guys if he makes a tough shot, run back and don't worry about it."

McChesney, a 6-10 transfer from Utah State, was about ISU's only bright spot. It was his second straight career-high scoring game. This one included going 2 of 3 on 3-pointers.

"I feel my game is coming to me a little bit," said the lanky redshirt sophomore. "As soon as I get the ball I'm in attack mode and looking for my teammates, too, and playing off my teammates because that's how we're going to win."

The Redbirds just finished a stretch of seven games in 17 days after having two games postponed earlier in the month after a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. ISU will have two full days of practice for the first time in weeks before traveling to face Loyola on Wednesday in Chicago.

"We have to come out with a great mindset in practice," said Freeman. "Staying together is the most important thing for us going into Loyola. It's a tough game on the road. We have to stay together and stick to (being) us."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

