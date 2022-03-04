Watch now: Northern Iowa topples Illinois State to end Redbirds' season in MVC quarterfinals

ST. LOUIS — Top-seeded Northern Iowa dominated inside and ended Illinois State's season with a 78-65 victory in a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game Friday at Enterprise Center.

The eighth-seeded Redbirds, who finished with a 13-20 record, were led by by Antonio Reeves with 20 points. Liam McChesney added 13 points.

AJ Green, the MVC's Player of the Year, paced the Panthers (19-11) with 17 points, while Noah Carter contributed 16 and Trae Berhow 15. UNI advanced to Saturday's semifinal against No. 4 Loyola or No. 5 Bradley.

UNI outscored ISU, 36-16, in the paint. The Panthers shot 47.5% from the field while the Redbirds hit 40%.

Green's 3-pointer to start the second half gave UNI a 43-30 lead.

The Redbirds closed within 43-35 on Howard Fleming Jr.'s 3-pointer from the corner with 18:06 left. ISU had a chance to get within two possessions, but Kendall Lewis missed an open 3-pointer from the corner with about 12 minutes left that could have cut the deficit to six.

Nate Heise's 3-pointer from out front expanded UNI's lead to 61-45 with 8:21 left. The Redbirds never got closer than 11 the rest of the way.

The Panthers outscored the Redbirds in the paint, 20-9, in the first half to take a 40-30 lead.

Josiah Strong's 3-pointer midway through the first half gave ISU a 19-18 lead. Carter followed with a hurried 3 at the shot clock that started a 13-2 run to give UNI a 31-21 lead.

This story will be updated.

