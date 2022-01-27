Watch now: Northern Iowa shoots way past Illinois State women

NORMAL – Northern Iowa always seemed to have a clean look from 3-point range Thursday at Redbird Arena, while Illinois State seldom did.

And despite a spectacular performance from Redbird senior JuJu Redmond, the Panthers parlayed that long range marksmanship into a 74-67 Missouri Valley Conference victory.

“It was kind of the perfect storm of what our staff was most concerned about,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “One of the big keys was guarding the 3-point line. I thought we did a very average/poor job of doing that.”

UNI bombed in 12 3-pointers while bumping its record to 11-6 overall and 4-2 in the MVC.

“They do a terrific job of defending the gaps,” UNI coach Tanya Warren said. “I thought once we got it in there we did a terrific job of staying poised and kicking it to the open kid and making the extra pass.”

The Redbirds (10-9, 6-2) could not capitalize on a spectacular fourth-quarter from Redmond, who scored 18 of her career-high 34 points in the final period.

“It was a mindset, trying to win a game and pull it through,” Redmond said. “They were sagging off and going on the ball screens. So it was an easier read for me to make a play.”

“I can’t remember a performance as good as this one,” said Gillespie. “Her stat line is unbelievable, but what doesn’t show was how she defended. She made an equal impact on the defensive end.”

UNI closed the third quarter with a 17-6 surge to carry a 48-39 cushion into the final period. The Panthers were 5 of 7 from beyond the arc in the third quarter.

“Our transition defense was just really poor,” Gillespie said. “That’s something we talk about a lot, and we’ve made great strides in that. We picked a really bad time not to communicate very well. Then we over helped at times.”

The Redbirds climbed within 54-51 on a Redmond 3-pointer with 7:03 to play and 59-57 on Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor's three-point play at the 5:46 mark.

ISU pulled into a 61-61 tie when freshman Kenzie Bowers scored after a Redmond steal, but Nicole Kroeger’s 3-pointer put the Panthers ahead to stay.

Redmond was 14 of 20 from the field and added seven assists and three steals. DeAnna Wilson contributed 20 points and three rebounds.

No other Redbird surpassed three points, although Kate Bullman registered nine rebounds and four blocks.

UNI had seven players score at least six led by the 16 of Kroeger and 12 from Kam Finley.

ISU shot 70.6 percent from the field (12 of 17) in the fourth quarter but 45 percent overall (29 of 64). The Redbirds were 3 of 11 from 3-point range.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.