Watch now: Northern Iowa sends Illinois State women to 4th straight loss

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Northern Iowa completed a season sweep of the Illinois State women's basketball team Sunday with a 70-63 Missouri Valley Conference win.
Northern Iowa (18-9 overall) moved past ISU into third place in the MVC at 11-5. ISU is 15-13 and 11-6 in league play.
“I’m really proud of our players and how we responded after Friday," said Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie of a 104-62 loss to Drake. "We talked about this, that we wanted to leave it all out there and I thought we did. I think our actions and the way we responded will pay off dividends over the next two weeks.”
The Redbirds led 19-13 after one quarter but the Panthers rallied for a 32-32 tie entering halftime. Northern Iowa held a 55-47 edge after three periods.
JuJu Redmond scored 20 of her 29 points in the second for ISU. DeAnna Wilson registered 18 points, and Kate Bullman contributed team highs of seven rebounds and three blocks.
“JuJu was outstanding and Dee was great," Gillespie said. "We just have to continue to work on getting some help for those two. We’ll have a couple days to figure that out and finish out on a positive note with our last game next weekend.”
Bre Gunnels topped the Panthers with 19 points, while Grace Boffeli added 17 points and 11 rebounds.
ISU attempted just seven 3-pointers, hitting one. Northern Iowa was 5 of 22 from beyond the arc.
PHOTOS: Illinois State Redbirds women's basketball 2021-22
Illinois State guard Maya Wong tries to break her fall as she works to get past Missouri State guard Mariah White (14) during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard JuJu Redmond looks to pass against the defense of Missouri State guard Mariah White (14) during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State head coach Kristen Gillespie, right, reacts to the Redbirds' offense against Missouri State during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard Maya Wong (12) faces tough defense from Missouri State's Jennifer Ezah (12) during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State forward Kate Bullman, left, fights for position with Missouri State forward Abigayle Jackson during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State basketball players wait to listen to their coach during a timeout during play against Missouri State during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard JuJu Redmond shoots over Missouri State defenders during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard JuJu Redmond attempt so get around Missouri State guard Sydney Wilson (14) during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State forward DeAnna Wilson, right, fights to get inside Missouri State guard Ilfunanya Nwachukwu during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State's Kate Bullman stretched to get off a shot Sunday against Southern Illinois at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond drove to the basket against the defense of Southern Illinois' Abby Brockmeyer on Sunday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State forward DeAnna Wilson, left, climbs over Evansville forward Abby Feit, a Normal Community standout, during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State forward DeAnna Wilson, left, tries to find room against Evansville forward Abby Feit, a Normal Community standout, during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State forward DeAnna Wilson, left, shoots for two over Evansville guard Je'Naiya Davis during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State forward DeAnna Wilson, bottom and Evansville guard Anna Newman fight for a loose ball during the first quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State forward Kate Bullman (32) goes to the basket for a layup against Evansville guard Je'Naiya Davis during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The Illinois State drum line beats out a tune while the Redbirds take on Evansville Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard JuJu Redmond breaks for the basket against Evansville guard Elly Morgan during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard Kenzie Bowers fights off Evansville guard Myia Clark during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard Mary Compton shoots for three points over Evansville defenders during the first quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State forward Hannah Kelle, left, runs into tough defense from Evansville forward Abby Feit, a Normal Community standout, during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard Maya Wong (12) shoots for two over Evansville guard Anna Newman during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard JuJu Redmond (23) shoot over Evansville forward Celine DuPont (12) and forward Abby Feit (14) a former Normal Community standout during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard Mary Compton (3) and Evansville guard Elly Morgan (11) race for a loose ball during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State President Terri Goss Kinzy and Jeri Beggs cheer on the Redbirds as they walk on a treadmill during the 12th annual Play4Kay game on Sunday. During ISU's annual Play4Kay game, a program record $30,694 was raised for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
Justin Hurt photo
Cancer survivors were recognized at halftime of the Illinois State women's basketball game against Indiana State on Sunday. This was ISU's 12th annual Play4Kay game, raising funds for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and the fight against all cancers.
Justin Hurt photo
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond (23) passes to teammate DeAnna Wilson on Sunday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie reacts during the Indiana State game on Sunday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's DeAnna Wilson puts up a shot over Mya Glanton of Indiana State at Redbird Arena on Sunday.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's DeAnna Wilson attempts a reverse layup in the first half Thursday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State guard Mary Crompton handles the ball at Redbird Arena on Thursday against Northern Iowa.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State guard Kenzie Bowers looks for an open teammate during Thursday's game against Northern Iowa at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State guard Maya Wong brings the ball upcourt on Thursday against Northern Iowa at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond looked for an opening Thursday against Northern Iowa at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond releases a shot Thursday against Northern Iowa at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's DeAnna Wilson puts up an inside shot in the first half Thursday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
JuJu Redmond follows through on a shot in Illinois State's win at Missouri State.
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois State's Kate Bullman dribbles upcourt Saturday against Loyola at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State guard Kenzie Bowers handles the ball Saturday against Loyola at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's DeAnna Wilson puts up a shot during a 68-50 win over Loyola on Saturday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
DeAnna Wilson reaches for the basketball Saturday in Illinois State's victory over Loyola at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State sophomore Kate Bullman used inside position to grab a career-high 13 rebounds in Thursday's win over Valparaiso.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's Kate Bullman brought the ball up court on Thursday against Valparaiso at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond plays hands up defense against Valparaiso's Olivia Brown on Thursday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's Kate Bullman eyes a shot Thursday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's Kate Bullman blocks a shot of Valparaiso's Shay Frederick on Thursday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Junior guard Mary Crompton and Illinois State open the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball season Saturday against Bradley in a 2 p.m. game at Redbird Arena.
Illinois State photo
Illinois State women's basketball players (from left) DeAnna Wilson, Mary Crompton and JuJu Redmond are the Redbirds' top three returning scorers with the start of a new season approaching.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie beamed with excitement that a normal basketball season might be possible as the Redbirds prepare for a new season during Media Day on Thursday at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
