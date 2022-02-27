Watch now: Northern Iowa sends Illinois State women to 4th straight loss

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Northern Iowa completed a season sweep of the Illinois State women's basketball team Sunday with a 70-63 Missouri Valley Conference win.

Northern Iowa (18-9 overall) moved past ISU into third place in the MVC at 11-5. ISU is 15-13 and 11-6 in league play.

“I’m really proud of our players and how we responded after Friday," said Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie of a 104-62 loss to Drake. "We talked about this, that we wanted to leave it all out there and I thought we did. I think our actions and the way we responded will pay off dividends over the next two weeks.”

The Redbirds led 19-13 after one quarter but the Panthers rallied for a 32-32 tie entering halftime. Northern Iowa held a 55-47 edge after three periods.

JuJu Redmond scored 20 of her 29 points in the second for ISU. DeAnna Wilson registered 18 points, and Kate Bullman contributed team highs of seven rebounds and three blocks.

“JuJu was outstanding and Dee was great," Gillespie said. "We just have to continue to work on getting some help for those two. We’ll have a couple days to figure that out and finish out on a positive note with our last game next weekend.”

Bre Gunnels topped the Panthers with 19 points, while Grace Boffeli added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

ISU attempted just seven 3-pointers, hitting one. Northern Iowa was 5 of 22 from beyond the arc.

