Watch now: Northern Iowa sends Illinois State to third straight defeat

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — AJ Green sank six 3-pointers and scored 24 points as Northern Iowa pulled away in the second half to rout Illinois State, 79-64, in a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game Saturday at McLeod Center.

Liam McChesney led the Redbirds, who lost their third straight and fell to 10-12 overall and 3-6 in the league, with a career-high 19 points. Antonio Reeves and Mark Freeman added 13 points each for ISU, which shot 36.2% from the field and 8 of 27 from outside the arc.

Noah Carter contributed 21 points for UNI (11-9, 7-3), which led 30-28 at halftime. The Panthers held a commanding 36-24 rebounding advantage.

Antwan Kimmons sank a 3-pointer from the corner and Carter followed with a layup as UNI took a 42-36 lead, the game's largest to that point, with 14:38 left.

Reeves sank a 17-foot jumper and was fouled to stop the Panthers' surge, but couldn't hit the free throw. UNI followed with a 15-0 run, with Green sinking a pair of 3-pointers, as the lead ballooned to 57-38 with 10:35 left.

ISU couldn't get closer than 15 the rest of the way.

Foul trouble plagued the Redbirds in the first half. Reeves picked up his third and went to the bench with 5:42 left. Ryan Schmitt got his third less than a minute later.

Kendall Lewis and Howard Fleming Jr. also were on the bench with two fouls in the last couple minutes. But ISU didn't let the Panthers pull away and tied the game before Trae Berhow's tip-in basket at the buzzer gave UNI a two-point halftime lead.

ISU travels to face Loyola at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Chicago.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

