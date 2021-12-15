Watch now: Normal West's Max Ziebarth part of 14-player Illinois State recruiting class

NORMAL — The long relationship between the Illinois State football program and the Ziebarth family opened another chapter Wednesday.

Max Ziebarth, a Class 6A all-state tight end from Normal West High School, signed a national letter of intent as part of ISU’s 14-player recruiting class.

Ziebarth follows his father, Andy, to ISU. Andy Ziebarth was an all-conference offensive lineman for the Redbirds in 1994-95 and was coached by current ISU offensive line coach Harold Etheridge.

“Great family, ISU legacy,” Redbirds coach Brock Spack said. “Max is very long and athletic. He has good ball skills. There is a lot to like about him. He’s a good receiver and he should eventually be a good on the line of scrimmage guy. He’s not there yet, but he will be.”

Also a Pantagraph All-Area selection and a first team Big 12 Conference all-star, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Ziebarth caught 29 passes for 461 yards as a senior for the Wildcats.

“It’s super exciting,” said Ziebarth, who also is a starter for the West basketball team. “Now I can get to work and get ready for the season. I want to enhance my speed and get in the weight room a lot.”

Ziebarth met several other members of the recruiting class on his official visit. The newcomers started a group chat and have “already started building relationships,” he said.

The Redbirds also added a 330-pound junior college offensive lineman and Indiana’s leading prep rusher.

At 6-6, Kobe Rios projects as a guard Spack believes will compete for a starting position next season.

“We recruited Kobe out of (Rock Island) high school. He has really matured from two years ago. I’m very impressed how he’s progressed,” said Spack. “There were a lot of people interested in him.

"We were looking for size and toughness to get the inside running game going, and he brings all that with him. We need some depth and help there, and he’ll be here in the spring.”

Rios and Iowa Western Community College will play for the junior college national championship Friday.

Lavarion Logan rushed for 2,256 yards and 38 touchdowns as a senior at Merrillville High School.

“He’s the only running back we offered. If we didn’t get him, we probably wouldn’t take one,” Spack said. “He’s a powerful, downhill runner who was so productive in high school. We couldn’t pass on him.”

Along with Rios, the Redbirds signed two prep offensive linemen in 6-4, 260-pound Jordan Greuel of Greendale, Wis., and 6-5, 310-pound Landon Woodard of Waukesha, Wis.

“He came to our camp and really impressed us,” Spack said of Greuel. “He could play inside or outside. He needs to get a little bit bigger. We’ve had a bunch of good players from Greendale.”

The ISU coach called Woodard “a big dude who has grown even from summer. He will start at right tackle and could move to guard. He’s an athletic guy who’s really physical.”

The Redbirds addressed their receiving corps with wide receivers Christian Keyhea of Mount Zion and David Connors Jr. of Robbinsdale, Minn., and tight end Jack Tippmann of Fort Wayne (Ind.) Bishop Owenger.

Spack believes the 6-2, 175-pound Keyhea could play receiver or defensive back and return kicks.

Connors is 6-3, 190 pounds and caught 44 passes for 981 yards and 13 touchdowns this fall.

“He’s long and athletic and had a really good senior year,” Spack said. “He can go up and get the ball and runs well.”

At 6-4, 230 pounds, Tippmann could play tight end, fullback or H-back and “was a very good defensive end in high school,” according to Spack.

Rylan Crawford of Leo, Ind., is a possible receiver as well but will likely start on defense.

“He’s a long kid (6-3, 190). He’s a receiver and safety,” said Spack. “We’ll start him at safety and he may grow into an outside linebacker. He could easily go to offense and be an outside receiver.”

Adding to the ISU defensive line are 6-5, 240-pound Jake Anderson of Durand-Pecatonica and 6-2, 255-pound Greg Galloway of Oconomowoc, Wis.

“He has a lot of potential. I think he’ll be able to fill one of those defensive front spots for us and go a pretty good job,” ISU recruiting coordinator Mike Banks said of Anderson. “He’ll probably start at end and hopefully eat his way into an interior lineman.”

Anderson recorded eight sacks as a senior, while Galloway had 15 tackles for loss.

“He’s tough and could play end or tackle,” said Spack of Galloway. “He’s got to get bigger to be a possible nose (guard), but I think he could be that guy.”

East St. Louis defensive back Dallas Brown is the brother of current ISU starting safety Iverson Brown.

"He's very similar to Iverson at this point. They look like twins. Their skill sets are very similar," Banks said. "Dallas is long and rangy with good ball skills. He's probably going to start at safety. We're excited about him."

Spack believes 6-0, 175-pound Christian Kirenga of Kettering, Ohio, is “probably a corner(back) and nickel back in our system. He’s really powerful and explosive."

At 6-3, 200-pounds, Evanston’s Mark Cannon Jr. profiles as a safety.

“We saw him in camp several times this summer and were really impressed,” Spack said. “We really liked his (game) tape. That verified everything we saw in person.”

ISU does not have a quarterback in its recruiting class. But an addition at that position could happen soon.

“We’re looking for a transfer,” said Spack. “We feel good about a guy right now.”

Bryce Jefferson and Jackson Waring split starts at quarterback this past season for ISU. Jefferson has entered the transfer portal and on Wednesday committed to Division II Indianapolis.

Waring and freshmen Timothy Dorsey and Tommy Rittenhouse remain on the roster.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.