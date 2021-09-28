Watch now: Normal Community graduate Peter Bussone settles in at guard for Illinois State

NORMAL — He’s played center and he’s even seen practice time on the defensive line, yet Peter Bussone appears to have found a home at left guard for the Illinois State football team.

The Normal Community High School graduate has started his first four college games this season as the Redbird have posted a 2-2 record.

“I just learned from the process the past three years and taken a lot of coaching,” Bussone said. “I also worked really hard to get here in the weight room and on the field.”

Bussone has been a second string center in past seasons. And while he can still back up starting center Drew Bones if needed, Bussone enjoys playing guard.

“I love it. I get to pull and get to do a lot of man blocking,” said the 6-foot-2, 315-pounder. “I love the scheme. We get to do a lot of pulls and double teams on zone plays.”

ISU coach Brock Spack is pleased with the development of Bussone, a third-year sophomore.

“I think he’s doing really well. I love Peter, his toughness,” Spack said. “He’s aggressive, physical, smart and he works hard at it. I think he’s going to be a dandy. He has the makings of an all-conference player if he keeps going.”

Isbell makes return

ISU free safety Clayton Isbell returned to practice on a limited basis Tuesday after sitting out last week’s defeat at Southern Illinois while in the concussion protocol.

“He looked very good. He’s gone through the protocol and not had setbacks,” said Spack. “Tomorrow (Wednesday) he gets cut loose totally. If he reacts well, I think he’ll be cleared to play. His impact numbers are good. Dr. (Edward) Pegg felt very good about that.”

Over ISU’s first three games, Isbell totaled 13 tackles and an interception.

Jefferson progressing

Quarterback Bryce Jefferson is likely to miss a second straight game Saturday when the Redbirds take on Missouri State in a 1 p.m. Family Weekend tussle at Hancock Stadium.

Jefferson suffered a shoulder sprain early in ISU’s Sept. 18 win over Eastern Illinois. Jackson Waring took over in that game and was the Redbird quarterback for the entire SIU game.

“I’m feeling good. I took last week off and didn’t do much,” Jefferson said. “This week I’m starting to be able to wind up and let it loose. It’s rest and therapy and strengthening the muscles around the AC joint. That should get it back to where it was before it happened.”

After Missouri State, ISU has a bye week before a homecoming contest with North Dakota State on Oct. 16.

Spack believes Jefferson may be available on an emergency basis Saturday but expects to go with Waring and back up Britton Morris at quarterback.

“That would be a last resort for us,” said the ISU coach. “We don’t want to do anything to hurt his progress. I would feel better giving Bryce this week off then the bye week and get ready to go for North Dakota State.”

Not looking back

There was considerable tension between Spack and Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino this spring.

Spack was upset when the Bears postponed a February season opener with the Redbirds because of poor field conditions at Plaster Stadium. Petrino later took exception to Spack opting out of the final four games of ISUs’ season because of injury and depth concerns which canceled the rescheduled meeting.

“It’s a nonissue for us,” Spack said. “It’s about the game being played October 2nd, 2021. All we’re focusing on right now is trying to figure out how to have success in that game.”

Questionable ejection

Spack received word from the Missouri Valley Football Conference supervisor of officials that a targeting call and ejection of ISU’s Jalen Carr in the first half against SIU should not have been made.

The hit occurred on a punt return and no flag was thrown on the field. The replay official in the press box stopped play and determined that Carr should be penalized for targeting and ejected.

“The safety issue is important,” said Spack. “But that is hard to swallow.”

What made matters worse, according to the ISU coach, was the fact Carr’s parents flew in from Orlando, Fla., to see their son get three snaps of action.

Stadium Club tickets

For the first time since the stadium renovation of 2013, game tickets for the Hancock Stadium Club are available on a single-game basis for the remainder of the current season.

Cost is $125 per ticket for the only physical seats available for Saturday’s game for the general public. The only admission remaining for the contest are standing room only and student tickets.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.