Watch now: No. 7 Southern Illinois makes second half charge to defeat Illinois State.

CARBONDALE — When Illinois State lost the momentum Saturday at Saluki Stadium, it was gone for good.

Holding a 17-point third-quarter lead, the Redbirds’ efforts suddenly came crashing down as No. 7-ranked Southern Illinois stormed back to take a 35-17 Missouri Valley Football Conference victory before a crowd of 8,618.

After taking a 10-0 lead into halftime, ISU (2-1, 0-1 in the MVFC) sped down the field with the opening possession of the second half. Passes of 23 and 38 yards from Jackson Waring to Austin Nagel set up a 1-yard Waring sneak for a touchdown.

Southern (3-1, 1-0) struck back with the assistance of a kickoff return into Redbird territory by Izaiah Hartrup. The Salukis scored their first points of the afternoon with 9:16 left in the third quarter on a 7-yard pass from Nic Baker to Landon Lenoir.

With Cole Mueller rushing for chunks of yardage, ISU drove inside the Southern 10 on the ensuing possession. But Mueller was stacked up for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the 6.

It was almost all Salukis from that point on. Southern pulled within 17-14 on a 40-yard Donnavan Spencer jaunt and took its first lead when Javon Williams Jr. took a direct snap up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown.

Waring was then stripped before he could release a pass and Southern recovered at the Redbird 21 and two plays later had yet another touchdown.

A Damien Jackson punt block set up the game's first score, a 22-yard Aidan Bresnahan field goal with 13:35 left in the second quarter.

The Redbirds pushed their lead to 10-0 with a 4-yard Pha'leak Brown touchdown run 1:17 before halftime.

ISU held a 113-73 edge in total offense at the break.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.