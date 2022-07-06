Watch now: Newcomers to play key roles for Illinois State women's basketball

NORMAL — As Paige Robinson discovers the differences between Division II and Division I basketball, the new Illinois State player likes what she sees.

And ISU coach Kristen Gillespie certainly likes what she sees from the former Division II All-American.

“We can be hands on with the coaches here. I really like that aspect of Division I so far,” Robinson said Tuesday after an ISU practice at Redbird Arena. “In D2 we had (summer) conditioning and weights and we got to play open gym, but never got to do skill workouts or team practices or anything with coaches.”

The 5-foot-10 Robinson was the national Division II Player of the Year in 2021 at Drury. She was a two-time All-American who scored over 2,000 points at the Springfield, Missouri, school.

Along with Robinson, junior college transfer Daijah Smith and freshmen Taylor Veach and Abbie Aalsma are getting their first taste of being Redbirds as Division I coaches are permitted eight hours of contact per week in the summer.

A fifth newcomer, junior college transfer Ta’Shonna Wright-Gaskins is finishing some academic responsibilities before joining the Redbirds for the fall semester in August, according to Gillespie.

Gillespie says Robinson, a graduate transfer who will play one season at ISU, has been everything she had hoped.

“She’s really darn good. I think she will turn some heads this year,” said the ISU coach. “You can tell she has played four years of college basketball at a really high level. The two coaches she had at Drury ran an incredible, championship level program. She’s been fun to coach the last month. She wants to be great.”

A native of Bethany, Robinson already feels comfortable at ISU.

“The girls are super welcoming. It feels like home,” she said. “I’ve only got one year, so it’s going to be kind of tough. But I think we’re meshing really well so far. We’ve got a lot of room to grow, but we’re getting in every single day and putting work in. I think we’re going to have a really good season.”

Similarly optimistic is Smith, a 5-11 guard who averaged 17.3 points and 6.1 rebounds to earn junior college All-American honors at Wabash Valley last season. Smith has two years at ISU and previously played Division I basketball at Illinois-Chicago and Indiana State.

“I feel like I’m in a better environment than I’ve been in before, and I’m excited to see what’s coming,” said Smith. “I’m pretty well prepared for this year coming up. We’re going to be pretty good. I’m super excited. A lot of pieces are coming together slowly but surely.”

“Daijah had thumb surgery at the beginning of May so she’s slowly getting into things,” Gillespie said. “She hasn’t been able to do a lot of contact stuff, but what I’ve seen I’ve been really impressed with. She’s a big guard who will have an impact on the game with or without the ball.”

A 5-9 guard from Waupun, Wisconsin, Aalsma is “getting used to new terminology and a whole new system, how to read plays and ball screens.”

Aalsma was a three-time All-State selection, averaged 21.3 points her senior season and is Waupun’s all-time leading scorer.

“Abbie is going to be outstanding. I don’t know if our staff realized how athletic she was,” Gillespie said. “She’s a freshman in newcomer mode, thinking about a thousand things. When that stuff becomes muscle memory, she has a chance to be really special.”

Aalsma sees progress being made in her adjustment to college basketball.

“The first month I’ve been overthinking everything and predetermining my moves,” she said. “The more I’m in the gym and the more I’m in practice, I’m learning how to just play more and do it all based off my instincts.”

Aalsma likes the added physicality of the college game.

“In practice, we just go at each other, which is really fun,” said Aalsma. “I love it. I think that will make us even better as we get going.”

Veach, a 5-11 guard from Dewitt, Iowa, is anxious to put a back injury behind her and return to unrestricted action.

“They are putting in a lot of new stuff now. I’m trying on the side to really take note of the players who have been here and how they do stuff,” Veach said. “The team has been awesome helping me and so supportive.”

“Taylor had a great first two weeks then tweaked her back a little bit,” said Gillespie of the four-time All-Stater. “We really liked what we saw. She’s such a physical guard. She can shoot the 3, and we haven’t had a player who can get to the foul line like her. She loves physicality around the rim.”

The ISU coach uses about 3½ of the allowed eight hours in two team practices per week over the summer. Her players spend the rest of that time on conditioning.

“We really hit the strength and conditioning part hard,” Gillespie said. “Then we spend the rest of time in on court skill development and putting in some of our basic offensive principles.”