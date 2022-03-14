Watch now: New volleyball coach Allie Matters' goal with Illinois State: Win in NCAA tourney

NORMAL — When Allie Matters saw Leah Johnson was leaving as Illinois State's volleyball coach, she began to wonder.

"When you think of the Missouri Valley (Conference in volleyball), you think of Illinois State," said Matters. "As soon as Leah took the job at Michigan State I thought, 'Damn, that's a good job (at ISU).' Bradley actually called me a month before, and it didn't feel the same. When I heard from Illinois State, I couldn't contain my excitement."

ISU fans welcomed Matters during an introductory press conference Monday at Hancock Stadium's Aaron Leetch Legacy Club. She was named the Redbirds' new coach last week by athletic director Kyle Brennan.

Matters received a five-year contract worth $125,000 a year with a car stipend and standard bonus structure.

"We were looking to take our program to the next level," said Brennan. "With this hire it's not just about making it back to the NCAA Tournament, but winning a game like she's done. That's what we're shooting for. It was critical that we found a coach that wanted to be at Illinois State and valued what we had to offer to be successful."

Johnson led ISU to four NCAA tourney appearances in her five seasons. However, the Redbirds could not win a first-round match and are still searching for their first tourney victory since 2014.

Matters directed Wright State to a win over Samford in an NCAA Tournament first-round match last spring. That was the first-ever NCAA win by a Horizon League team.

"That's the thing about making history — you don't even know that you're doing it until you already did it," said Matters, who was a standout player at Seton Hall. "All that stuff happens with time and relationships."

ISU's players were shocked to hear Johnson was leaving in February, especially after she signed a contract extension a month earlier.

Getting a chance to meet Matters on Sunday and find out about her background helped relieve their anxiety.

"I love how she talks about us as people before athletes," said sophomore outside hitter Kaitlyn Prondzinski. "In college athletics overall sometimes coaches forget that part. All the success she's had at her previous school is important, but also having her saying she wants to know us as people is probably what stuck out to me and what I'm most excited for."

"Everything she was saying you could feel her energy when she talks," said senior libero Kaity Weimerskirch. "She's such a strong woman I can already tell, and she's going to lead us in the right direction."

Wright State was 40-77 in the four seasons before Matters, who arrived after being an assistant for seven years at Seton Hall. She compiled a remarkable turnaround as the Raiders went 79-30 in four years with two NCAA appearances, two Horizon regular-season titles and a Horizon Tournament championship.

Having two assistant coaches instead of one, along with a director of volleyball operations, will be a welcome change for Matters with the Redbirds.

"When I was at Wright State, I had so many challenges that took away who I needed to be as a head coach because I was so busy doing things that weren't necessarily my job, but my program needed them to be successful," she said. "I was spread a little too thin. Here meeting the support staff and having a full staff, what am I supposed to do now?

"This is the next step and the next opportunity and a dream job as far as I'm concerned."

Matters will get in the gym next week and start working with the players. Johnson wasn't the only loss for the Redbirds, who won the MVC Tournament before losing to Purdue in an NCAA first-round match on Dec. 2.

MVC Player of the Year Tamara Otene and freshman Aliyah Moore went into the transfer portal and decided to depart for Georgia Tech and Michigan State, respectively.

"They were great players and definitely a huge part of our success last year and Tam the year before, but this program is still as strong as ever," said Prondzinski. "We'll have to change a little bit and distribute the ball differently and other players have to step up. But I'm not worried at all about the future. We have so much depth."

Matters, who saw the Redbirds beat Wright State in five sets in the fall, agrees with Prondzinski. The new coach also said there is still time for the Redbirds to get some help in the transfer portal.

Most importantly, Matters wants to get to know her new players at ISU. She called "relationships" the most important component of her coaching philosophy.

"I want to be clear this isn't a job. Coaching is a role, it's a passion, it's who I am and I truly believe it is something I was called to do," she told a gathering of Redbirds fans. "It's mentorship, it's understanding and it's empathy."

Matters also had a message for her new players in the audience.

"I promise I am going to be someone you're going to want to go to battle with and for, and my door will always be open," she said.

