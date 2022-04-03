Watch now: 'New' season starts off right for Illinois State softball team as Chval, Fox deliver

NORMAL — For nearly two weeks, the weather was winning and kept Illinois State's softball team from playing. No wonder Redbird coach Melinda Fischer said it "absolutely" felt like the start of a new season Saturday at Marian Kneer Stadium.

Junior Kaili Chval hopes it's the start of something big for the Redbirds in the Missouri Valley Conference, too.

Chval delivered her first career home run at the most opportune time. Her three-run shot over the left-field fence with one out in the bottom of the seventh lifted ISU to a dramatic 5-3 walk-off victory against Indiana State.

"I'm still in shock," said Chval about 15 minutes afterward. "My first career home run. It's insane. I'm so happy to have my team greet me at home."

Here are three takeaways from ISU's victory in its home debut that upped its record to 11-15 overall and 2-2 in the MVC. The Redbirds and Sycamores completed the weekend with a Sunday doubleheader at Marian Kneer Stadium.

Fox to the rescue

Indiana State (16-13, 4-3) hit ISU starter Hannah Ross hard. The Sycamores had six hits among their first 12 batters before Fischer went to Amanda Fox with no outs in the third.

Fox (5-7), a junior from Pontiac, was superb. She struck out a career-high nine and allowed just two hits and a walk.

"A little bit of everything was working for me today. We really did a good job mixing it up here and there," said Fox. "Elaine (Heflin, pitching coach) did a great job calling pitches for me today and Dayna (Kennedy) behind the plate really worked hard and got me some calls."

The Sycamores took a 3-2 lead in the fifth when Isabella Henning's fly ball, which looked like a routine out, was helped over the center field fence by a strong breeze.

Fox allowed only one baserunner after Henning's homer and kept ISU in the game.

"It really shows us to keep battling and keep pushing because we're one run away," said Fox. "A swing of the bat can change it in a second."

Plenty of chances

The Redbirds had baserunners galore thanks to 10 hits, including three by sophomore Jayden Standish of Lexington.

However, ISU stranded nine, included the bases loaded in the sixth. After Abby Knight, a freshman from University High, and Standish singled, Chval took a 1-1 pitch from Cassi Newbanks the opposite way which probably got some aid from the wind.

"The good thing is we got them on base. We hit the ball hard, really hard, for the most part all day," said Fischer. "We had some atoms and fortunately something (Chval's homer) got further than atoms. That was great to see."

Maybe the last thing even Chval expected was to end the game.

"I went up there, calm and relaxed, and I wanted to keep the inning moving and getting runners in and moving over," she said. "It felt super good off the bat. I kept running the bases and kept my head down to make sure if it didn't get out I would get as far around as I could."

League chase on

ISU won last year's MVC regular-season title. But a couple key personnel losses, especially in the circle, had the Redbirds slotted sixth in the MVC coaches preseason poll.

Then ISU began the season with eight straight losses. Fischer typically schedules several ranked opponents in February to get the Redbirds ready.

When ISU went to Missouri State for the MVC opener on March 19, the Redbirds were 9-13.

"From our preseason I thought we could have come out .500 or maybe a little bit above," said Fischer. "We've had a couple games slip away from us, a couple non-completed games."

ISU's last two games before being halted by the weather were walk-off losses to Missouri State.

"We're really learning from each and every game and using that in practice to improve," said Chval. "With everyone being so bought into this program and how we play, it will just continue to improve."

