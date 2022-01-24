Watch now: New Illinois State offensive coordinator Tony Petersen discusses new job

NORMAL — Tony Petersen is looking for an athletic quarterback, yet athleticism is not the first attribute on the new Illinois State offensive coordinator’s wish list.

“A quarterback has to be naturally accurate. If they can’t throw naturally, my experience is they are not going to throw naturally,” Petersen said. “I’m looking for guys who pick up the football and can hit them (receivers) on the run. It’s a God-given talent.”

Petersen is a 30-year coaching veteran who has served as offensive coordinator at Illinois, Minnesota, Marshall, Louisiana Tech and East Carolina.

“I’m looking for guys who can process out there, process and make good decisions on the field,” said Petersen. “And then the more athletic, the better. If I can find a guy’s who accurate, can process and he’s athletic, that’s a home run. If he’s not as athletic, I can live with that.”

Petersen believes quarterbacks with accuracy and processing issues are “going to make bad decisions with the ball and are not going to hit guys when they’re wide open. And we have to have that.”

ISU’s offense ranked 115th of 123 FCS programs last season in passing offense at 124.8 yards per game and 106th in scoring offense at 18.4 per contest.

Bryce Jefferson and Jackson Waring split time as the Redbird starting quarterback last season. Jefferson has since left the program.

ISU also has redshirt freshman quarterbacks Timothy Dorsey and Tommy Rittenhouse as well as Minnesota transfer Zack Annexstad.

“If you don’t have a quarterback playing at a high level, I don’t care if you’re FCS, Power Five or NFL, you’re not going to win a lot of football games,” Petersen said. “The first thing I’m looking at is the overall picture: what are we doing, how are we doing it and where do we need to go.”

Petersen, who was a record-setting quarterback in his playing days at Marshall, said he has not seen enough video yet to offer individual evaluations of ISU’s quarterbacks.

A solid running game is the foundation of a successful offense, Petersen believes.

“You have to be able to run the football if you’re going to win championships. And if you don’t take care of the football, you’re going to lose games,” he said. “Then you have to have explosive, touchdown-type pass plays off your run game. You start with the run game and move right into the play action pass game. Then you get into your drop back passes, your screens and your quick game.”

Petersen likes to utilize tight ends in his offense.

“I like having at least one if not two tight ends on the field a lot,” he said. “It sounds like we’ve got some pretty good tight ends here, which is awesome.”

Upon Petersen’s arrival, Andy Belluomini will remain the Redbird quarterbacks coach while Petersen will coach wide receivers.

“The biggest thing is making sure Andy and I are on the exact same page,” said Petersen. “I need an extension of myself going into that quarterback room. When he’s communicating with the quarterbacks off the field it has to be exactly what we all decided, and I know he’ll do that.”

Petersen will work with an ISU receivers group that features promising talent in Treshawn Watson, Jabari Khephera, J’Kalon Carter, Micah Jones and Tristan Bailey as well as Ohio University transfer Jerome Buckner II.

“Young receivers have to be able to function in the offense on the little details. They have to know what they’re doing,” Petersen said. “They also have to have a God-given ability to separate and the ability to make the play.”

Petersen does not believe radical changes are necessary to revive the ISU offense.

“I’ll take inventory of what they’ve been doing, who they’ve been doing it with and what we’ve got moving forward as far as players,” he said. “A lot of times it’s not always what you’re doing but how you’re doing it. Some details might need to get adjusted and tightened up a little bit.”

Petersen spent 2021 at Illinois before head coach Bret Bielema decided to bring in another coordinator for the coming season.

“I had a great time at Illinois last year. They’ve got a great staff there,” said Petersen. “Bret decided he wanted to go in a different direction, and that’s totally their prerogative. It’s not what happens, it’s how you deal with what happened. So I move forward, I had an opportunity here and I’m excited to be here.”

During a 5-7 season, Petersen and the Illini captured road wins at nationally ranked Penn State and Minnesota. The 20-18 win over the Nittany Lions came in an NCAA record nine overtimes.

“The hardest thing in that game is as soon as you got through a couple overtimes, now you’re trying to find more two-point plays. We ran I think seven two-point plays in that game and you usually carry two," Petersen said. "You start finding plays on your call sheet that work down in that area to give you a chance to get two points. We were able to find one at the end.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

