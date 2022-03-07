Watch now: New Illinois State basketball coach Ryan Pedon eyed job back in 2006

NORMAL — When Ryan Pedon was an assistant coach on the Miami (Ohio) staff, he came to Redbird Arena for a game against Illinois State in December 2006.

"We were playing one of Porter Moser's teams and I'm thinking, 'Man, the fan support is amazing. The arena is unbelievable. This is a great job,'" Pedon reminisced.

And now, it's Ryan Pedon's job.

Pedon was officially introduced Monday as ISU's 20th head men's basketball coach. The 43-year-old Ohio State assistant coach was named to replace Dan Muller, who was fired on Feb. 13, by ISU athletic director Kyle Brennan on Friday after the Redbirds lost in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

The Redbirds gave Pedon a five-year contract with a $550,000 yearly salary along with a car or stipend, membership to Bloomington Country Club, a standard bonus structure and an annual extra earnings potential of $230,000.

Joining Pedon at ISU on Monday were his wife, Stephanie; their 9-year-old son, Maddox; his mother, Sally; and other family members.

Pedon made a quick stop on the ISU campus to be introduced to the media and greet the public before returning to Ohio State later in the day as the Buckeyes get ready for the Big Ten Tournament. He will stay with Ohio State through the end of the NCAA Tournament while also working on his new job with the Redbirds.

While Pedon laid out his entire vision for the ISU program, perhaps the most important dealt with recruiting and concentrating on getting players from a 200-mile radius of campus that includes Chicago, St. Louis, Indianapolis and Milwaukee.

The only scholarship player on this season's 13-20 squad to fit that profile was Antonio Reeves from Chicago.

"We will have an inside-out recruiting philosophy that will guide our efforts in the state of Illinois and throughout the Midwest, while we will have an ability to recruit nationally very well," he said. "I want to make this very clear today — recruiting our state and region will be very important to our staff and program here at Illinois State University."

Pedon has been with Chris Holtmann at Ohio State for the last five years and two years before that at Butler. He served as an assistant to Illinois head coach John Groce for two seasons from 2013-15.

On Groce's staff with the Illini was Paris Parham, a former ISU assistant coach under Tim Jankovich from 2007-12. Pedon said he and Parham often talked about ISU.

"The way he spoke about this place and community resonated with me," said Pedon. "I called him about a week ago, and we talked and he said looking back on my whole career there's not a place that we've lived that I've loved more than Bloomington-Normal."

Brennan said he and his staff reviewed the resumes of more than 60 candidates, which included Division I and II head coaches as well as assistant coaches.

ISU was looking for "someone who had the belief, passion, values and competitiveness to return ISU men's basketball to conference and national prominence," said Brennan.

"Someone who could recruit the Midwest, particularly our state as well as St. Louis and Indianapolis. All those qualities led us to Coach Ryan Pedon."

Pedon has never been a head coach. He has served as an assistant at six different schools — Miami (Ohio), Kent State, Toledo, Illinois, Butler and Ohio State — under five different coaches.

"I can draw from a wide variety of experiences. Very few things that could or would happen in a program on a daily basis I haven't encountered before," he said. "There always will be the question you haven't been a head coach before. My message is I want to be your guy, Kyle, and want your trust, and I'm confident we have the ability here to knock it out of the park."

Last year, Pedon was a finalist for the Cincinnati job before it went to then UNC-Greensboro head coach Wes Miller. Pedon has turned down other offers to interview for jobs, preferring to wait until finding "the right fit."

Pedon believes he found that at ISU, which he called "a do-both" school that is "a great academic institution with a high-level commitment to competitive basketball."

"I strongly believe in clarity of vision will create quality of action. I tried to convey my clear message on this program throughout the interview process," he said. "My message today to Redbird Nation is simply this — it's time to get our swagger back."

While ISU's entire roster still has eligibility, many are expected to put their names in the transfer portal and explore the opportunity to leave.

Pedon said he knows not being on campus until Ohio State is finished will make his job with the current ISU roster more difficult in the short term.

"I've expressed to them I'm not going to sell them on buying something that they don't want to be part of," he said. "The first key for me is always relationships. If I can communicate with them in truth and honesty and understand where they're at in their journey and what they're looking for, at end of the day we want players who want to be here and take pride in being here and take pride in wearing the name on front of their jerseys.

"I'm very confident we'll find those players. My hope is those guys in the locker room are going to jump on board."

Pedon said his coaching philosophy "will err on the side of simplicity over complexity." He wants his team to dominate games with effort and toughness.

"Offensively we will play an attacking style that places an emphasis on both ball and player movement. We will play with great pace and value efficiency," he said. "We will impose ourselves physically on our opponents and play inside-out, side to side and through the paint. Defensively we will be tough and physical. We'll set our defense, protect the paint and make our opponents earn it by finishing over us and not around us."

ISU has not played in the NCAA Tournament since 1998, which is a great source of angst among the Redbird base base. Four different coaches have tried and failed to get ISU there in that time span.

While not promising that outright Monday, Pedon has a vision of how to achieve the goal of making The Big Dance.

"I'm judging our program's success based on how we're able to develop our players and how well we're able to maximize what we have in that locker room," he said. "I have a belief and philosophy you do that and do the right things over and over and stack great days upon one another, I have a faith and belief great things will happen from there."

