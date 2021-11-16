Watch now: Murray State leads from start to finish in victory over Illinois State

NORMAL — Murray State scored the first seven points and never trailed as the Racers handed Illinois State a 77-65 defeat Tuesday night at Redbird Arena.

Guards Tevin Brown and Justice Hill paced Murray State (2-1) with 19 and 17 points, respectively. The Racers scored 48 points in the paint as they continually drove inside ISU's defense and shot 47.1% from the field while outrebounding the Redbirds, 42-29.

Antonio Reeves, who came into the game as the nation's second-leading scorer with a 30.5 average, paced the Redbirds (1-2) with 19 points. Mark Freeman contributed 15 points and Sy Chatman 14. ISU hit 42.9% from the field and 7 of 23 outside the arc.

"They came out more ready to play. We knew it would be the most physical game we played in this early season, and we saw that," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "Defensively breakdowns in the first half killed us and our offense wasn't very good. The second half we competed, but the boards really hurt us."

The Racers expanded a 41-25 halftime lead to 46-28 early in the second half before ISU surged back. Two long Reeves 3-pointers started a 13-2 run that got the Redbirds within 48-41 with 15 minutes left.

Kendall Lewis sank a 3-pointer as ISU chopped the Racers' lead to 56-51 with 11:08 left. But the Redbirds' momentum stalled when Murray State got a couple layups.

ISU made one final burst with a 9-2 run, capped when Kendall Lewis split a pair of free throws that chopped the margin to 71-65 with 3:17 left. But Murray State's Trae Hannibal got inside for a layup and the Racers were in the clear.

"Every time we were right there we turned it over or they made a big shot," said Muller. "You can't dig yourself that big of a hole against a good team like that."

Murray State built a 20-10 lead midway through the first half. ISU cut the deficit to 29-23 on Reeves' layup with four minutes left before the Racers closed the half on a 12-2 run to lead by 16 at half.

The Racers outscored ISU, 26-14, on paints in the paint and shot 51.4% from the field in the first half. Meanwhile, the Redbirds were 1 of 12 outside the arc.

"We came out slow defensively in the first half, and in the second half we tried to pick it up and it wasn't enough," said Chatman.

ISU faces Bucknell at 6 p.m. Saturday at Redbird Arena as part of the Cancun Challenge.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

