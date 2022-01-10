Watch now: Muller says Redbirds 'want to play' Wednesday

NORMAL — Illinois State's basketball team still anticipates heading to Des Moines, Iowa, for Wednesday's 7 p.m. game against Drake at the Knapp Center.

At least, that's the plan.

During Monday morning's MVC coaches' Zoom call, Illinois State's Dan Muller said the team didn't have enough players for a full practice last week and weren't going to later Monday afternoon.

That seems to imply ISU (8-7 overall, 1-1 MVC) hopes more players are cleared Tuesday morning to make the flight later in the day to Des Moines.

"I can't say definitely (there will be a game Wednesday) because these days I don't know if you can say definitely," said Muller. "We want to play. If we're at our number, we will play."

A team must have at least eight players available, which can include walk-ons, unless it waives that number as Indiana State is doing for Tuesday's game against Northern Iowa.

Muller said ISU point guard Mark Freeman, who suffered a bad ankle sprain Dec. 29 at Wisconsin, still has not practiced and appears doubtful if there is a game Wednesday.

ISU's workouts last week consisted of a lot of skill development along with 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 situations, according to Muller. The Redbirds took Sunday off.

"Any team going through a (COVID) pause is tough, but ours might be different. We had guys go at different stages," said Muller. "It seems most teams get them all at once. Getting guys and their principles and habits and things you build up over the first two-three months of the season, those are the things we'll work hard to get back.

"The conditioning component is such a delicate one when guys have been out. We have guys, once they're back, (have been) eight or nine days off with sickness. We have to be a little careful, but you're playing games. It's tricky. We haven't been able to do much game simulation recently because we haven't had enough guys."

Here are some other takeaways from the first MVC coaches' Zoom meeting with the media.

Rescheduled games

The league released dates of games that have been postponed. For ISU, which had games called off against Loyola and Evansville, that means two weeks with three games each.

ISU's game against Evansville last week that was postponed will result in back-to-back games between the teams next week. After ISU travels to face Missouri State on Jan. 19, the Redbirds will play the Purple Aces at home at 6 p.m. on Jan. 21 and then travel to Evansville for a 1 p.m. game on Jan. 23.

Loyola will come to play at ISU at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21, pushing the Redbirds' game at Southern Illinois back a day to 7 p.m. on Feb. 23. ISU concludes the season at home against Indiana State on Feb. 26.

Battling long-term effects

Northern Iowa junior forward Austin Phyfe was a first-team all-league pick in 2020 and a third-team choice a year ago. However, a bout with COVID-19 last summer has limited Phyfe's availability this season.

Like many, the 6-foot-9, 250-pound Phyfe is struggling with long-term COVID affects. UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said Phyfe has been limited in practices and during games. Phyfe has played in 12 of the Panthers' 14 games, averaging 7.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in almost 17 minutes per game.

"It's been a real challenge. He's doing everything he can," said Jacobson. "It's outside his control in terms of the impact it has on him day to day. That's been the part that has been most frustrating for him. The most frustrating part is to see a young guy who obviously has a lot more in the tank than he's able to do right now. His productivity is way down because of the long-haul COVID. We're just taking it day to day."

Jacobson said he decided before last Saturday's game to take the pressure off Phyfe and inserted Noah Carter into the starting lineup. Phyfe was able to play 18 minutes and contributed six points and two rebounds during UNI's 85-84 win at Springfield, Mo.

Springfield Shootout

UNI's victory against Missouri State turned into a shootout between Isiaih Mosley and AJ Green.

Mosley, the Bears' 6-5 junior guard, poured in 43 points to set a JQH Arena record. That represents the highest for a Missouri State player in its Division I history and third-best overall in school history. It also tied for the most points in a Division I game this season.

Green showed his recovery from surgery on both his hips is going well. The 6-4 junior guard, who played only three games last season after being the MVC's most valuable player in 2020, scored 33 points.

Combined, Mosley and Green went 25 of 41 from the field, 7 of 17 outside the arc and 19 of 22 at the line. ISU's Antonio Reeves remains the league's top scorer with a 21.1 average followed by Mosley (18.5) and Green (17.6).

"I've seen him (Mosley) do that in practice numerous times," said Missouri State coach Dana Ford. "Those two guys are really good and good for our league. They both go about it the right way. I'm a little disappointed we scored that many points and couldn't get a win. AJ Green has been a thorn in our side."

Mosley, who hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer earlier in the week to beat Bradley, was named MVC Player of the Week after averaging 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in two games.

