Watch now: Muller feels Illinois State showed positive signs in second half of Loyola loss

NORMAL — Illinois State's basketball team decided to stay another night in Chicago because of the wintery conditions following Wednesday's 78-64 loss to Loyola.

That was probably a wise decision. Whether the Redbirds figured something out in the second half that can help stop a season-high four-game losing streak remains to be seen.

"We got outplayed tonight, and that's disappointing in many ways," said ISU head coach Dan Muller on his postgame radio show. "The second half was almost like a practice where you're trying to work on your offense without Sy (Chatman, out for the season with a knee injury)."

ISU shot 53.1% from the field in the second half when it outscored Loyola, 42-36. But the Redbirds dug themselves a huge hole as the hot-shooting Ramblers, led by Lucas Williamson, built a 20-point halftime lead at Gentile Arena.

While the Redbirds never got closer than 14 in the last 20 minutes Muller liked what he saw, especially on the offensive end.

"They finally started doing what we've been practicing for the first time because it's a different offense," he said.

ISU, after arriving back on campus Thursday, gets a couple days to finetune the offense before Saturday's 7 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference game against Southern Illinois at Redbird Arena.

Here are some takeaways from Wednesday's game against Loyola.

Lack of fight

The Redbirds were coming off a 79-64 loss at Northern Iowa in which they collapsed in the final 14 minutes after getting within four.

Wednesday's first half was a continuation of that. Loyola sank eight 3-pointers to put the Redbirds on their heels. On the other end, ISU didn't help itself by shooting 30% from the field (1 of 7 on 3-pointers) and committing 13 turnovers in recording its lowest first-half output of the season.

"We came out a little slow and they came out firing. It was kind of a combination of that," said ISU's Josiah Strong. "They had the crowd rocking, and it kind of staggered us at first."

ISU came out with more intensity and effort in the second half. Strong, who has been in an offensive slump the past five games, was more aggressive offensively and scored eight of his 13 points after the break.

"We didn't give up this game," he said. "The last game against Northern Iowa on the road it kind of went the other way. We took strides in that aspect."

Let's get physical

While Chatman's absence deprives ISU of its top inside scorer, the Redbirds also lost their most physical player and leading rebounder.

The Redbirds got bullied around by Loyola in the first half.

"I said this will be the most physical game we play all year, and it was," said Muller. "It was more physical than Wisconsin. It was more physical than Saint Louis or Buffalo or Murray State, other teams we've played who've been very good and also physical teams.

"Loyola has not played really well recently, and they came out and played like a team that was tired of not playing very well."

ISU stood up to the Ramblers in the second half and outrebounded them, 19-14.

"You saw a lot of fight from guys, competing, diving on the floor, making plays with great body language," said Muller.

Goodbye, Gentile

This was the Redbirds' final trip to Gentile Arena — at least for an MVC game — as Loyola is leaving the league after this season to join the Atlantic-10 Conference. The Redbirds won't be sad to see them go.

Especially Williamson.

Williamson is one of the Ramblers' six "super seniors" who got an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA because of the pandemic last season. The 6-foot-4 swingman is the last holdover from Loyola's 2018 squad which made the Final Four.

Loyola is 9-1 against ISU in the last five seasons, with a makeup game scheduled for Feb. 21 at Redbird Arena.

Williamson has been a defensive force in Loyola's rise to national prominence. He's become more of an offensive threat this season. His 27 points and six 3-pointers Wednesday were career highs.

"Lucas Williamson looked like an NBA player tonight," said Muller.

Williamson has a chance to become the fourth Loyola player in the last five seasons to earn the Larry Bird Trophy as the MVC's most valuable player, joining Clayton Custer (2018), Marques Townes (2019) and Cameron Krutwig (2021).

Schedule turns

There are eight MVC games left for ISU with five of those at Redbird Arena, were the Redbirds look like a different team. ISU also has already played the league's top four teams on the road.

Loyola and Drake are tied for the league lead at 8-2, followed closely by Missouri State and Northern Iowa at 8-3. Bradley sits fifth at 6-5.

The race to finish sixth, and avoid a March 3 play-in game at the MVC Tournament, figures to be a scramble between SIU (4-7), ISU (3-7), Valparaiso (3-7) and Indiana State (2-7).

ISU could control its fate with two games left against SIU and Indiana State and a home game next Wednesday against Valpo.

Reeves going for 1K

ISU junior Antonio Reeves finished with 20 points against Loyola, his 13th game this season with 20 or more. That sets up a historic night for the Chicago native on Saturday.

Reeves' career total is 997 points. He figures to get that early against the Salukis and become the 46th player in ISU history to reach that milestone.

